Leslie Fhima’s Fans Buzz Over Potential ‘Perfect Ending’

“The Golden Bachelor” star Leslie Fhima fell in love with Gerry Turner during the debut season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff. Unfortunately, while Turner told her he loved her too, he ultimately presented his final rose to Theresa Nist. Now, Fhima is giving fans some glimpses into the fun she’s having in her everyday life and a recent social media post had fans buzzing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima’s Hanging out With Yung Gravy

On January 13, “The Golden Bachelor” star popped up in an unexpected place. A TikTok video posted by musician Yung Gravy revealed the two had crossed paths. “The Golden Achiever meets the Golden Bachelor,” he wrote in the caption.

The TikTok post was a short video that was only 13 seconds long. Initially, it showed just the rapper and he shared, “So I got really, really into ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ right, and there was this one contestant that I just couldn’t stop rooting for that did not win.”

He then said, “I don’t know if y’all remember Leslie, but, me and Leslie.” At the very end, he shifted the camera angle and Fhima leaned into the frame. She briefly leaned her head against his and smiled.

According to All Music, Yung Gravy is a rapper from the Midwest. His real name is Matt Hauri, is originally from Rochester, Minnesota.

The rapper, 27, started rapping during his college years in Madison, Wisconsin. He decided to pursue music and has had several hits since heading in that direction in 2016.

Fhima happens to be from Minnesota, too. The two were outdoors, seemingly in someone’s backyard by a pool. His geotag suggested they were in Los Angeles, although Fhima’s latest Instagram posts indicate she’s currently at a retreat in Costa Rica.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Were Cheering for Fhima

Within just a few hours, Gravy’s TikTok post had nearly 100,000 “likes,” over 825,000 views, and almost 1,000 comments.

“Leslie getting some gravyyyyy,” one commenter teased. That comment received over 5,250 likes. It appeared plenty of other fans of Fhima’s agreed the pairing of the two was a fabulous idea.

“OH MY GOSH I KNEW IT,” another comment read.

“This is perhaps a perfect ending,” added another.

“The way my jaw dropped,” someone else wrote.

A different TikTok comment read, “Yassssss GET YO GOLDEN GRAVVY LESLIE 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗.”

The surprising TikTok video made its way to Reddit, too.

“I’m screaming. Leslie hopped on the gravy train,” one Redditor dished.

“He’s saying what we were all saying. She needs a younger more active guy,” another Redditor shared.

“They would be a cute couple,” declared another poster.

It just so happens that this wasn’t the first time Fhima and Gravy hung out. In September, she posted a photo with him on her Instagram page. She noted she was having dinner with him, and with her son, Zack Chazin.

The reality is that this isn’t an ongoing romance between Fhima, 60, and Gravy. Rather, the rapper works with Fhima’s son Chazin, who works with Live Nation.

Even if Fhima’s connection with the rapper is just a friendly one via her son’s work, “The Golden Bachelor” fans got quite the kick out of seeing them together.