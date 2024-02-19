Maria Georgas Once Had a Role in Movie With a Famous Actor

Maria Georgas is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, who is a contestant on Joey Graziadei‘s season of “The Bachelor.”

Over the years, she has worked as a model and had a stint in a Vin Diesel movie.

Georgas has been the focal point of conflict on the show, as various other contestants have expressed anger with her. Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan, and Jess Edwards have all taken turns getting upset with Georgas, who left the set in tears during on episode. Many fans on social media have taken Georgas’s side, saying she did not do anything to deserve the criticism; however, Edwards posted on her Instagram page that fans are not privy to all of the conversations that occurred among the women.

Spoilers have emerged indicating how far Georgas gets on the show and whether she wins. You can read those spoilers here, but this article will not contain spoilers.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maria Georgas’s ‘Bachelor’ Bio Says a Psychic Reading ‘Left Her Thinking’ She Might Marry Joey Graziadei

Georgas’s “Bachelor” bio describes her as “a bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants.”

“The Canadian beauty is so done with short-term flings and situationships, and she’s ready to settle down with her perfect match,” it continues.

“And lucky for Maria, a psychic reading recently left her thinking that Joey could be her future husband. Time will tell if the psychic’s foresight was right. Maria’s interests are extremely well-rounded, including a black belt in Taekwondo karate, a love for a big plate of spaghetti, and an obsession with horror movies. She wants a man who can embrace her passions, and while Maria loves horror, she hopes Joey won’t leave her ghosted!”

2. Maria Georgas Once Appeared in a Vin Diesel Movie

Georgas has “dabbled in acting,” according to Us Weekly.

She appeared in the Vin Diesel movie “The Pacifier” in 2005, the magazine reported, saying that she was “credited with the role of Firefly #1, a member of the Girl Scouts.”

She posted a photo showing her with Vin Diesel to her Instagram page.

3. Maria Georgas Is Close to Her Father, Who She Refers to as ‘The Myth, the Legend’ & Who Runs a Candy Company

Georgas has posted tributes to her father on her Instagram page.

“The man, the myth, the legend. Happy Birthday pops. 60 never looked better💗 love you!!! Enjoy Bahamas, don’t go in shark infested waters🥰” she wrote with one post in June 2023.

With another post, she wrote, “Everyone’s favourite Georgas. Happy Father’s Day🤍 love you.”

Georgas’s dad, Nick Georgas, says on his LinkedIn page that he is “President at Jubilee Candy Corp.” in Ontario, Canada. He has worked at a series of other candy companies throughout the years.

4. Maria Georgas Has Posted in Support of Black Lives Matter

In May 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Georgas posted in support of Black Lives Matter on her Instagram page.

“I’ve seen a lot of people shy away from speaking up and use the excuse ‘I’m not educated enough.'” she wrote. “All I can say is get f****** educated. We are in 2020 and if you’re still confused on why this is a big deal and why these riots and protests are going on then figure it out .”

She continued:

You are apart of the problem. We don’t need to read a book to see what happened to George Floyd (and many others) was a vile act of racism and abuse of power. You don’t need to be schooled on why we should stand together and fight against what is obviously wrong in the world and we can always continue to improve ourselves. I will post every day if I have to. I want more people to see and to understand where this pain is coming from, but I also want to share how the world can come together and support everyone in a time of need. HAVE THAT CONVERSATION. It will save someone’s life some day. BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Things NEED to change.

5. Maria Georgas Revealed to Joey Graziadei That She Was Once in a Serious Car Accident With Her Mother

Georgas told Graziadei on the show that she was once in a tragic car accident with her mother that almost killed her.

She was only a year old and a cement truck struck her mother’s car. “I was literally pronounced dead at the scene. It was in newspapers as a miracle at the time,” Georgas told Graziadei.

She said her mother was also severely injured and added, “My mom wasn’t around for most of my childhood. She couldn’t be the mom she wanted to be. For me I came out alive. I don’t have anything to complain about. I want to see positive in things. I know how quickly things change.”

Georgas has not shared her mother’s name.

