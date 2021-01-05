What Does Matt James Really Think of ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson?

Night one of The Bachelor always sees some memorable entrances. This season, it seems few are more controversial than ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson being carried in on a throne by four men in black t-shirts and black masks. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bachelor Matt James reveals what he really thought of the royal greeting.

The tiara-clad Larson emerged in front of the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, saying to James, “So I’m Victoria, like the queen and I’m looking for a king with a good heart. So, I heard that’s you, King Matt.”

The bold entrance prompted Kimmel to ask, “Victoria, the woman who calls herself the queen, was it difficult for you to not throw up on her when she announced, when she said, ‘Yas queen’?”

“To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was, because whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it,” the New York City-based real estate broker said with a laugh. “And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it made me, it broke the ice, you know. It’s such a tense situation and I was nervous and then when she comes out with everything that she is, it just, you know, it put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night.”

Larson was just one of 32 women who met James that first night. Despite being a controversial figure, and clashing with fellow contestant Kit Keenan, she received a rose to move forward on the dating show.

Seemingly setting herself to be the season’s villain, the talk show host asked James, “Do you think she was popular with the other gals?”

With confidence, Tyler Cameron’s best friend and roommate declared, “I know she was popular with the other girls.”

He denied any implication producer influence led to her continuation on the show, saying, “No, that wasn’t the case, she was great, I really enjoyed Victoria.”

Bachelor Nation Fans Had a Strong Reaction to ‘Queen’ Victoria

It did not take long for Bachelor Nation fans to flock to Twitter to share their first impression of Larson.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is friends with Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Wells Adams, tweeted out his hot take on the pseudo-royal, writing, “Queen Victoria is every drunk girl at every frat party.”

Queen Victoria is every drunk girl at every frat party. #TheBachelor — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) January 5, 2021

Others likened her to the stars of a classic MTV show, writing, “queen victoria looks like she’s late to film her episode of ‘my super sweet 16.’”

queen victoria looks like she’s late to film her episode of ‘my super sweet 16’ #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0Ycf2OrPEP — i love matt james (@stooopiddrunk) January 5, 2021

Another Twitter user commented on Larson’s stumble as she walked away from James. “Obsessed that Queen Victoria fell in heels during her dramatic entrance. Nothing but respect for my Queen.”

Obsessed that Queen Victoria fell in heels during her dramatic entrance. Nothing but respect for my Queen. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/E2tMH983VQ — Sinead S. (@Shanoodle33) January 5, 2021

While Larson made heads turn, she was not alone. Another contestant, Katie Thurston, pulled out a vibrator upon first meeting James, prompting someone to tweet, “I hope Katie knights Queen Victoria with that dildo.”

Though she seemed to aggravate contestants on night one, if James is to be believed, she got along with the other women vying for his heart. If so, it might prove accurate the tweet, “Queen Victoria appears like the easy pick to start the most drama but it’s actually Kit. No doubt about it.”

Queen Victoria appears like the easy pick to start the most drama but it's actually Kit. No doubt about it. #TheBachelor — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 5, 2021

Other Contestants Had Memorable Limo Entrances

Most Memorable Entrances! | The BachelorLook back at some of the most memorable entrances from night one of The Bachelor Season 25. Who do you think made the best first impression? ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelor #MattJames #Bachelor Season: 25 Episode: 1 Bachelorette: Matt James ➤ Watch #Tayshia's Bachelorette journey here ➤ http://bit.ly/TayshiaAdams ➤ Check out The Bachelorette Australia right… 2021-01-05T02:15:04Z

The ‘Queen’ was not the only one of James’ contestants who took a unique spin on the limo reveal.

Thurston revealed a sex toy, telling the co-founder of ABC Food Tours that it was useful during the quarantine. Using it as a prop throughout the night, at one point, she even used it as a poking device to cut into a conversation and steal James away.

Kaili Anderson turned heads when she arrived in just her lingerie, pulling along a clothing rack with two dresses from which James was to choose. After picking a strapless, red sequined dress, she put it on inside the resort and wore it for the rest of the night.

Not all memorable entrances were shocking. Keenan, daughter of acclaimed designer Cynthia Rowley, arrived in a Bently and Khaylah Epps arrived in a truck for a taste of home state North Carolina.

For MJ Snyder, arriving in a pizza delivery car for a “cheesy” entrance turned laughable when the door she tried to open was locked.

James’ journey with his contestants continues on Monday on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Final Four Winners