‘The Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Teases New Romance

When Michelle Young tried looking for love on reality television via “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” she was unable to find her future husband. Now, it seems she has embraced romance again. For now, though, she is sharing just tidbits of her new man in social media posts.

Bachelor Nation first met Young when she joined Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” As Us Weekly detailed, Young went on to star as “The Bachelorette” after James eliminated her during his season. She got engaged to Nayte Olukoya in the December 2021 finale, but the two split in June 2022.

In December 2022, Young told Life & Style she had worked hard to heal from the end of the relationship. “I really did the work early on” to heal.

“The Bachelorette” star explained that while working through a public split like she did, she focused on “Just really trusting your value and knowing your worth.” She added, “You really truly have to be so confident in yourself. Sticking to what you know, being who you are, never wavering from that.” Now, it seems Young has opened her heart to finding love again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Young Got a Kiss From Her Guy at a Minnesota Vikings Game

Young has teased via a few now-expired Instagram Stories that she is dating someone again. The most recent glimpse of “The Bachelorette” star’s new beau came on October 2 when she attended the Minnesota Vikings game with him by her side.

She posted a quick glimpse of her new guy, and he was wearing a Vikings baseball cap as he kissed her on the cheek. Unfortunately, Young did not dish out any additional details about who her new boyfriend is.

It appears this is the same guy who has popped up on Young’s social media pages a couple of times previously. In late August, Young posed with a fan while she was out with her guy friend, and “The Bachelor” subreddit dished on the snapshot at the time.

Then, in September, “The Bachelorette” star posted a video of highlights from her adventure to the Minnesota State Fair. Young and a group of friends had a party bus to transport them, and someone who appears to be the same guy could be spotted a few times in the TikTok video.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Are Happy for Young & Want to Know More

It doesn’t appear that Young has tagged her new beau in any of her posts, or directly shared his name. However, the “Finesse & Grind” shirt he wore in the first photo that hit Reddit is from a streetwear brand created in Minnesota, and it appears Young’s new guy is tied to those behind the brand.

The brief glimpses “The Bachelorette” fans have seen of Young’s apparent boyfriend remind some fans of upcoming “The Bachelor” lead Joey Graziadei. It isn’t him, of course, as Graziadei is currently filming his season, which will debut in January 2024.

One Redditor questioned, “Why does it look like Joey from Charity’s season?!”

Another wondered, “He looks like Joey. Maybe Michelle went on his season midway through, and won?”

“He reminds me of the new bach joey,” concurred another poster.

Even though Young is keeping the details about her new romance to herself for now, “The Bachelorette” fans seem excited for her.

“He’s really cute so good for her,” commented a fan on Reddit.

Another supporter wrote, “Love this for her!!!”

“I’m so happy for her,” gushed someone else.