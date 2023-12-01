Michelle Young’s Ex Claims She Lied About ‘Bachelorette’ Money

Michelle Young’s former “Bachelorette” fiancé shared his side of the story about money they were gifted from producers to buy a house following their engagement.

In November 2023, Young’s ex, Naytye Olukoya, spoke out on the “Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal” podcast to set the record straight on funds the two were promised – but never received.

On the “After the Final Rose” special following Olukoya’s proposal to Young in 2022, host Kaitlyn Bristowe noted that the bride-to-be lived in Minnesota while her new fiancé was based in Austin Texas. The two teased that they were house hunting so Olukoya could move to Minnesota. That’s when a gingerbread house with a red bow on it was brought out to the couple – with a $200,000 check inside for their house downpayment. It was a Bachelor Nation first. But the couple split just a few months later, leaving that monetary gift in limbo.

During the 2023 podcast interview, Olukoya claimed Young lied about donating the money to charity.

Nayte Olukoya Said ‘The Bachelorette’ Gift Never Touched His Pocket

While speaking on the “Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal” podcast, Olukoya claimed that he and Young never received any money from ABC after signing an ironclad contract that stipulated that the funds had to be used for a downpayment on a house. Olukoya told Neal that he never felt pressure to buy a house with Young because he knew their relationship wasn’t going to last.

“We did not get any of that money,” Olukoya stated on the podcast. “You can’t be upset about money that’s never touched your pocket. The money never touched our pockets.”

Olukoya also laughed off Young’s past claim that she planned to donate her share of the money to charity. “What she said she did with that money is complete garbage,” he said. “I always thought that was hilarious.”

“We signed a contract of how that money gets sent out,” he further explained. “There was only one way we can get the money, if we put a down payment. No ifs, ands, or buts. If you break up or if you don’t use the money within the first year, neither one of us gets that money.”

Michelle Young Said She Cried to Producers Over the Gift

Young spoke about the money in 2022 during an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “That was gifted to both of us,” the former “Bachelorette” star said at the time. “And I think that’s something that is going to be decided how that’s going to be utilized, going forward.”

“For me, personally, [I] haven’t officially decided but I kind of have started putting some different things in place to give back, you know, to build an organization or just promote the change that I’ve been talking about and I think that’d be something that I’d feel really good about,” she added.

Young admitted she got “emotional” over what to do with her share of the check after her engagement to Olukoya ended.

“I’ve been crying on the phone with one of the producers and like, ‘Can I give this money? Like, can I create this to give the money to somebody else?’” she claimed. “It’s something that I feel good about. I know that’s been the million-dollar question—no pun intended. But, yeah, it’s been a lot.”

