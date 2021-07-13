Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Filming Schedule & Location Revealed

Michelle Young is getting ready to embark on her journey to find love! Although “Bachelorette” producers have already confirmed that Young’s season will air after the new (and highly-anticipated) season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” fans have been wondering when filming will begin.

The reason that Young’s season was sort of postponed was because she is a teacher and she didn’t want to take much time away from her students, especially after she was away for several weeks during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” Producers worked things out with Young, and decided to have Katie Thurston hand out roses first to make the timeline work.

According to Reality Steve, Young and her eligible suitors are set to kick things off in just a couple of weeks. Filming will take place in Palm Springs, California, though the exact location is unknown. However, Steve does not believe that filming will take place at La Quinta, where Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season was filmed last year.

Young and her guys have no yet arrived for quarantine, but that is expected to happen soon. Reality Steve believes that ABC will also introduce the men “probably mid-next week.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Some of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Be Filmed in Minnesota & There Will Be Actual Hometown Dates

Young and her guys aren’t expected to spend a great deal of time in Palm Springs. According to Reality Steve, Young will bring several of her guys to Minnesota — where she lives — for a part of the season. Filming will take place at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis for much of August.

Although production is still expected to keep coronavirus precautions in place for much of the season, there is a good chance that things will start looking more like a typical season.

“Maybe this season we will see more public dates since they are staying in a major city. Kinda like anytime this show goes to a US city, we usually always see dates happen. However, I don’t think that’s the last place they’ll be. I do think overnights and final rose ceremony will be in a different location based on the fact I’m hearing filming ends almost two weeks into September,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog.

In addition, he has been told that there will actually be Hometown Dates on Young’s season — something that hasn’t been done since pre-pandemic.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Tayshia Adams Will Co-Host Young’s Season

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are expected to return as co-hosts for Young’s season. “Kaitlyn and Tayshia will be returning to co-host Michelle’s season of the ‘Bachelorette’ when it begins filming later this month,” Reality Steve tweeted on July 11, 2021.

Bristowe and Adams were tapped to help out on Thurston’s season after longtime franchise host Chris Harrison decided to step aside for a period of time. Since then, Harrison has confirmed that he will no longer be hosting any of the shows, according to an Instagram post that he shared on June 8, 2021.

Reality Steve does believe that this is the last season that will feature two hosts; the idea is that producers will choose one person to host moving forward.

