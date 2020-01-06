Peter Weber’s Mom & Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Weber, the newest star of the upcoming Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, still lives at home with his parents, who will be featured on tonight’s big premiere. Weber’s parents, Barbara Figarola Weber and Peter Weber Sr., also appeared on The Bachelorette during Hannah Brown’s hometown date with Weber, so fans might already be familiar with some of his family.

The Delta Air Lines pilot will be introducing one of the Season 24 contestants to his family during tonight’s episode of the show. According to celebrity blogger Reality Steve, during the first Solo Date, Weber brings one of the lucky ladies to his home for his parents’ vow renewal, and his mother tells Weber that she likes this specific contestant.

Here’s what you need to know about Weber’s mother and father ahead of tonight’s episode, which premieres at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on ABC:

Weber’s Mother Barbara Was a Chicago Pageant Queen

Weber’s mother, whose full name is Barbara Innocente de Jesus Figarola Enfante Borrego Rodriguez Weber, was a Chicago pageant queen back in the 1970s. Weber told Brown about his mother and her pageant days during his Hometown Date last season, as Brown is a former pageant winner herself, winning Miss Alabama USA 2018.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Figarola Weber was named queen of Chicago’s Lakefront Festival. She was awarded the title at a Chicago Yacht Club event, where contestants were judged on beauty, intelligence, personality and enthusiasm.

Figarola Weber, 62, was born in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States in February 1961 at the age of 3. She graduated from St. Mary of the Lake grammar school in the Buena Park neighborhood in 1970 and Immaculata High School, an all-female institution, in 1974. Figarola Weber became a U.S. citizen on July 4, 1976, at the age of 18, the Tribune states.

His Parents Met While Working on the Same Flight 30 Years Ago

According to Weber’s Bachelor bio, his parents met while working on the same flight and have been together for more than 30 years. Figarola Weber joined United Airlines in 1985 and worked there until 1996 before taking a leave of absence.

According to the Tribune, Weber explained their first meeting, stating, “My dad was a pilot as well. My mom was a flight attendant, and she was on his flight one time. He was walking back to the cockpit, and he walked past her, and she just saw his butt. And she goes to her friend, she’s like, ‘That’s the guy I’m gonna marry.’”

Weber’s full bio, which also mentions his parents, reads, “A native of Westlake Village, California, Peter, 28, grew up just minutes from The Bachelor mansion. He was raised with a strong example of the marriage he wants by his loving parents. Having met while working on the same flight over 30 years ago, Peter’s parents have set the perfect example of lasting love.”

Weber Followed in His Father’s Footsteps & Became a Pilot

Weber, who is a pilot for Delta Air Lines, followed in the footsteps of his father, who is also a pilot. His official ABC bio from his time on The Bachelorette reveals “In this pilot’s family, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Peter’s parents met while his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant.”

His dad’s Instagram is currently set to private, but his bio confirms that he is indeed an “Airline Pilot.” Weber has been working for Delta since 2018, but the reality star revealed on social media that his dad has been flying a 787 for United Airlines for the last few years.

His Mother Explained Why Weber Still Lives at Home

Weber’s parents were recently guests on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s Bachelor Party podcast, and Figarola Weber explained why her son still lives at home with his family. “First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… we’re basically one. We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other.”

She reminded listeners that she is Cuban and follows many Cuban traditions, adding, “In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents… it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home, so contrary to what a lot of people say like, can’t wait to get rid of the kids… our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together. And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out.”

She also said that it made sense for him to live at home since he is frequently traveling, and he would be wasting money on an apartment otherwise. “Let’s say for Peter, he works four days a week. Then he has four days off, and he goes with his friends away, like they take a little mini vacation wherever. And then he comes back, and he goes right back to work. So is that really smart to be paying a lot of money, monthly, until you can buy a house?”

His Mother Likes The Date Weber Brings Home During Tonight’s Premiere Episode

Warning: some spoilers on tonight’s Season 24 premiere ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens during tonight’s episode, you should stop reading here.

According to Reality Steve’s premiere spoilers, contestant Madison Prewett accompanies Weber to his parent’s vow renewal for the first 1-on-1 date tonight, and Weber’s mother was apparently impressed with the young lady.

“Madison Prewett went with Peter to his parents 31 year wedding vow renewal,” Reality Steve states. “He surprised her once they got to his parents backyard and told her what they were doing. There were about 20-30 people there, including his friend Courtney who helps with his foundation. So for all the people who’ve already emailed me about Courtney and Madison leaving comments for each other on IG, just know they met at the wedding and that’s how they would even know each other. They have a dinner by themselves, Madison tells him she’s very cautious in relationships and takes things slow. Madison gets the rose. Tenille Arts plays a private concert for them, then we see everyone from the wedding vow renewal party surprise them and join in.

Tune in Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the three-hour premiere of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

