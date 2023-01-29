Bachelorette Star Reveals Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen

Clare Crawley revealed that her wedding dress was stolen while she was vacationing with her fiancé in Hawaii.

On January 28, 2023, the former ”Bachelorette” star, who is engaged to Ryan Dawkins, told fans that her gown was swiped out of her car, but she said it all worked out in the end.

Here’s what you need to know.

Clare Crawley Gave Details on a Break-In Into Her Car

In a lengthy video posted to her Instagram story, on January 28, Crawley, 41, prefaced things by saying that she believes that “everything is supposed to happen how it’s supposed to happen, regardless of if it looks good or it looks bad or it’s what I want or not what I want.”

She then revealed that her car was broken into while she was on vacation in Hawaii earlier in January 2023.

“When Ryan and I got back from Hawaii at the beginning of this week, my car had been broken into while we were gone,” she said. “And guess what was in the car? Keep in mind my wedding is very soon. My wedding dress was in my car. It was in there because I was supposed to take it to get its last alteration, and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it. And my wedding dress was taken.”

Crawley admitted that while she was upset and frustrated by the robbery at first, she calmed down by reminding herself that her wedding day is about the celebration of her love for Dawkins and that she could wear “anything” and it wouldn’t matter.

“So, I went to go pick up my veil because it was the same spot where I was supposed to go for the alterations,” she continued. “And I was talking to the owner and she was the sweetest thing in the whole world. …The owner, Rae, she actually picked the dress out and was like, ‘Here wear this one.’ And I was like, ‘OK I’ll wear anything!’”

But the dress, which the bridal shop owner quickly altered to fit her, turned out to be a special one.

“Within three days, I got a brand-new dress, altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, even more fitting,” she said. “Turns out, that was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. It’s the dress of my dreams.”

“It’s the most beautiful dress and it’s better than I could have imagined.” a tearful Crawley added.

Crawly admitted she is still “crying happy tears” over the fact that everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

She also shared a photo of two special accessories she will have with her on her wedding day: For her “something borrowed” she will wear dangling, diamond earrings that someone lent her, and for something blue she has a handkerchief embroidered with the words “Happy Tears” in blue.

Clare Crawley Wore a Wedding Gown on ‘The Bachelorette’

In January 2023, Crawley shared a video of her mom watching her try on wedding dresses. Crawley’s mother is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and “The Bachelorette” star has been vocal about including her mom in as much of her wedding planning process as she can.

But even before that, fans saw “The Bachelorette” star wearing a wedding dress. During her season on the ABC dating show, Crawly wore a beaded Randi Rahm bridal gown for her proposal from her former fiance Dale Moss in 2020.

At the time, Rahm described the dress to People and explained why it was altered for Crawley’s special TV moment.

“Originally it was a full-back dress and we decided to open it up to give it even more of a spectacular look – because when you film it is great that a dress has a 360-degree value – and we felt this would really make her shine,” Rahm said. “It really feminized the gown and made it more special.”

“The fit of the dress works so well on her figure. She really shines in it. Its sleek, sensual style has an air of sophistication, just like Clare!” the designer added.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Lead Announces Engagement