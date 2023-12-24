Fans Go Wild Over ‘Bachelor’ Preview With Surprise Special Guests

The next season of “The Bachelor” debuts on January 22, 2024, and Joey Graziadei will be the one handing out roses. ABC is starting to share some previews teasing what is ahead, and Bachelor Nation fans got a big kick out of one of the newest sneak peek.

The new “Bachelor preview features some very special guests who are still fairly new to Bachelor Nation: four ladies from “The Golden Bachelor.”

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelor” aired throughout the fall, and the finale aired on November 30. Now that they can be public, fans are enjoying seeing Gerry Turner and his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist, build their new life together.

However, many fans seem even more excited to see what some of the other ladies from the show are doing now.

After seeing the video, one fan commented, “Whoever decided to have the Golden Gals do this promo needs a raise!!! Love it!!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Four ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ladies Help Promote the New Season

On December 21, ABC debuted the new “Bachelor” teaser on the show’s Instagram page. The simple caption reads, “Meet us under the mistletoe January 22 on ABC. Happy holidays Bachelor Nation!”

The video begins with a shot of a large, red book embossed with the title “Twas the Month Before the Bachelor.” Next, fans see “Golden Bachelor” star April Kirkwood sitting in an ornate chair situated in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

Kirkwood starts reading the story, and every line or so, the video switches to a different one of the “Golden Bachelor” ladies reading. Four women from Turner’s season joined in for the fun in this sneak peek.

“The best bachelor promo we’ve seen,” raved a fan.

Another gushed, “Keep this energy on promos please. love it!!!!!!”

“Bachelor franchise you are finally doing it right!!!!!! Loved this promo 👏👏👏,” declared someone else.

The four women, April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Holkower, became very good friends while filming “The Golden Bachelor.” Their friendship has only strengthened post-filming, and they now joke about being the “ASKN” ladies.

The group talked with the Los Angeles Times on November 10 about their bond. Their acronym of ASKN represents “you’re askin’, we’re tellin,” they told the outlet. They have come to enjoy one another’s company so much that they have planned a trip to St. Maarten together in January.

The ‘ASKN’ Crew Shares a Fun Story

During “The Bachelor” teaser video, Kirkwood begins the story. “Twas the month before the ‘Bachelor’ and all through the mansion…” Then the video switches to show Susan Noles continuing the story. “Excitement was building with love and with passion.”

Holkower gives an exaggerated wink, and tidbits from Graziadei’s season are incorporated throughout the video.

Swarts comes next in the reading of the story. “The women arrived, in limos they came,” and a rotation of the women continues the next lines of the story.

“For Joey’s perfect match, love isn’t a game. Group dates and red roses must mean ’tis the season, who’s here for fun, and who’s here for the right reasons? The mistletoe’s hung, some will steal a few kisses, with hopes to become Joey’s future missus.”

Snippets of Graizadei’s journey along with a few quips from the ASKN crew are interspersed among the story lines. Swarts jokes “Don’t get me started!” about the “right reasons” line, and adds “That’s really funny” after another line.

Toward the end, one of the ladies teases, “You can all come to the wedding.” As “The Golden Bachelor” fans have learned, Turner and Nist will wed in a live televised wedding on ABC on January 4, 2024.

Graziadei then is seen in the chair with the other ladies surrounding him. “Here’s to a season of love and delight. Happy Bachelor to all and to all a good night,” he says. At the very end, Noles and Kirkwood give Graziadei kisses on the cheeks.

Fans Raved Over the Inclusion of the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Stars

“The Bachelor” fans could not stop gushing over the fun promo.

“Golden Bachelor breathed new life into this franchise,” another thrilled fan noted.

“Finally ABC’s marketing department is earning its keep,” joked someone on Reddit.

Another Redditor admitted, “This is cute and actually has me excited for Joey’s season!”

“ASKIN???!!! and the styling and the script and the production, it’s all just * chef’s kiss *,” praised a separate commenter.