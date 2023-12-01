‘Golden Bachelor’ Couple Update: A Wedding’s on the Way

“The Golden Bachelor” finale aired on November 30, and fans finally know which lady received Gerry Turner’s final rose. After the final rose ceremony aired, viewers heard from Turner and his final pick, Theresa Nist together, for the first time since filming wrapped.

During the pre-taped segments of “The Golden Bachelor” finale, Turner chose Nist and proposed to her. She accepted, and the couple revealed during a live segment they remain together and are quite happy. In fact, they have decided they will be getting married very soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Will Wed on January 4, 2024

Turner broke up with runner-up Leslie Fhima relatively early in “The Golden Bachelor” finale. That means viewers spent much of the evening knowing Nist would receive Turner’s final rose. Even given that, there was a big surprise for everybody revealed in the last few moments of the show.

All evening, host Jesse Palmer had teased a major announcement he would soon share. After “The Golden Bachelor” fans had a chance to hear from Nist and Turner, Palmer told them they would be gifted a trip to Italy. As exciting as that was, something even bigger on the way. The surprise wasn’t for Turner and Nist, though.

Nist and Turner declared the trip to Italy could be their honeymoon, as they planned to get married very, very quickly. They joked that at their age, there was no time to waste.

Palmer then announced that “The Golden Bachelor” couple would get married live on ABC on January 4, 2024. Turner explained to People, “I found the right girl for me. So it’s like, why not?” Nist agreed, telling the outlet, “I met the man of my dreams. It wasn’t our original timeline, but to be presented with the wedding of our dreams? Spectacular, incredible, wow!”

Bachelor Nation Was Thrilled for Turner & Nist

The live audience in the studio was packed with Bachelor Nation royalty. Trista and Ryan Sutter were there, as were Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar. Charity Lawson and her “Bachelorette” fiance Dotun Olubeko were in the audience, as was upcoming “Bachelor” lead Joey Graziadei.

Quite a few of Turner’s rejected ladies were present to watch the big finale as well. There were glimpses of Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, Joan Vassos, Faith Martin, Sandra Mason, and more.

When the upcoming wedding was announced, everybody in the audience celebrated and some wiped tears of happiness away from their eyes. Even Swarts, who had clashed with Nist during filming, seemed genuinely happy for them.

“They’re both dorks, I like them together and felt they were endgame on episode 2,” a fan shared on “The Bachelor” subreddit after the finale.

Another Redditor commented, “I actually like them together. They seem like a solid match. Wishing them all the best!”

“We will be “attending” 😘 the wedding on Jan 4🥳,” a “Golden Bachelor” fan wrote on a post on the show’s Instagram page.

“Absolutely the best choice 💯…happy for you both and inspiring to others in their golden years to find love a second time 💝,” another Instagram user shared.