Raven Gates Gives Baby Bump Update: PHOTOS

Raven Gates gave fans a “bumpdate” as she passed the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who wed husband Adam Gottschalk in April 2021, showed off her growing bump in new photos shared on her Instagram page.

In the pics, Gates sat in the front seat of her car as she cradled her belly. The reality star wore a brown dress and white boots in the snaps, and she joked that her tote bag will soon be a diaper bag. Gates also asked her followers for their diaper bag must-haves. The photo was posted two weeks after her husband wished her a “Happy 20 weeks” and said they were “halfway there.”

Gates also shared the photos to the @babygottschalk Instagram account with the caption.,”Only 4 more months… how can it be??”

Several commenters predicted that Gates is having a baby girl because she is carrying “small.”

But another fan wrote, “Has to be a boy, right? don’t girls make you ugly?? you’re glowin!!!!”

You can see the photo below.

Fans Reacted to Gates’ Baby Bump Photos

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to Gates’ bump post.

“Cuteness,” wrote entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, who is the girlfriend of former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison.

“A BABEEEEEE,” chimed in fellow franchise alum Madison Prewitt.

‘Where’s the like button for that belly,” asked Gates’ husband.

Others told Gates she looked “stunning” in her pregnant state, while other followers offered suggestions to fill her tote-like diaper bag, including onesies, burp cloths, hand sanitizer, diaper rash cream, and more.

The new photo is only the second time Gate has shown off her bump to fans. In August, she shared photos as she posed in a form-fitting pink dress to debut her barely-there 18-week bump. At the time, she captioned the snaps with, “The bump is showing! It’s on the small size but I’m only going to get bigger from here!”

Gates Revealed She Is Expecting Her ‘Honeymoon Baby’ in January

In late July 2021, Gates announced her pregnancy in a social media post that featured her holding her baby’s sonogram. She also revealed that she became pregnant while on her honeymoon with Gottschalk.

“OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!” the mom-to-be captioned the pic. “I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

Fans weren’t totally surprised by the quick pregnancy. Two months after her wedding — which was rescheduled three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Gates told Us Weekly she and her husband were already “working on” starting a family.

“Hopefully, [we conceive] sooner than later, that would be great,” Gates said in June 2021. “I think we agreed [that] we’d like two or three. But Adam has said, you know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there.”

Gates and Gottschalk, who met while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” four summers ago, are the latest couple from the franchise to start a family. Other “Paradise” couples who went on to marry and have kids together include Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, and the recently separated Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

Longtime couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are also expecting a baby following a long journey with in-vitro fertilization, according to People. And Bachelor Nation fan favorites Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together, a baby boy who is due in February.

READ NEXT: ’Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Revealed