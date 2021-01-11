Reality Steve Defends Bachelor 2021 Contestant Against Bullying

As is the case with each season of The Bachelor, fans are busy snooping into the lives of the contestants competing on Matt James’ season of the show. And the lady whose name has come up over and over is Rachael Kirkconnell.

During the premiere night, TikTok user @maddybirster took to the social media app to share a clip of Matt and Rachael talking. She wrote, “remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???”

While many have taken to Twitter to comment on the situation– there are rumors that Rachael makes it far in the season, and fans are concerned that Matt could end up with someone being accused of this kind of racist behavior. Reality Steve, however, is telling everyone not to necessarily believe these claims.

Think it’s all fun and games and IG shilling being a contestant on this show? Not necessarily when anyone from your past can throw out accusations and you won’t be able to defend yourself for a while https://t.co/qttkNUlDrP — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 5, 2021

He wrote on Twitter, “anyone from your past can throw accusations and you won’t be able to defend yourself for a while.”

What does he mean by that? According to Screenrant, all Bachelor contestants must sign contracts that state they are not allowed to comment on any subject related to the season they’re on.

So, even though people are telling Rachael that she bullied them in high school, Rachael can’t respond to these claims until the season is over.

In a recent Reality Steve article, the blogger wrote, “I’m not saying Maddy is lying. I’m also not saying Rachael did this. The only people that know are the ones involved. This is the dilemma of just throwing out accusations on the internet. While it may be your reality and what you say happened to you, to try and get others to believe you you almost have to have some solid proof. What Maddy provided yesterday wasn’t any hard physical evidence that Rachael and her friends did this in high school.”

Reality Steve went on to say that he’s received emails that go in both directions: some of the emails he has received state that Rachael and her friend group were racist and responsible for racist behavior, while other emails state that Rachael’s friends never did this.

Who Is Rachael?

And just what do we know about Rachael?

The 24-year-old hails from Georgia and is a graphic designer. One of her favorite hobbies and ways to pass the time is “doodling,” according to her ABC bio.

Rachael graduated from George College & State University in Georgia in 2019, where she majored in marketing. There, she made the dean’s list twice.

As a previous Heavy article pointed out, Kirkconnel has a questionable history on social media.

“In screenshots taken by Reddit users (which can be seen here), Kirkconnell liked posts that showed two women posing in front of a Confederate flag as well as one with three women in ponchos and sombreros. Another screenshot showed a woman who appears to be Kirkconnell posing in a Native American-themed costume.”

But while her number of followers continues to grow, Kirkconnel has maintained her silence.

In previews for the upcoming episodes, however, the 24-year-old does touch on the subject of race, stating, “I do acknowledge color in every sence. I think that love is love, it doesn’t matter what it looks like.”

