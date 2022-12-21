Reality Star Admits She Misses ‘Bachelor’ Boyfriend

A reality star recently revealed that she misses her ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard. The admission came from Susie Evans, who met and fell in love with Echard during his season of “The Bachelor.”

Echard and Evans ended up together at the end of the season, but they didn’t get engaged on the finale. Instead, Echard and Evans decided to give their relationship a try in the real world. And while things seemed to be going well between them, they announced their split six months later.

The two hadn’t been in touch very much since breaking things off, but have both been very open and honest with their feelings and their decision to part ways. And, on December 19, 2022, Evans candidly answered some relationship questions that came through her Instagram Stories during an “Ask Me Anything.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Said Echard Was ‘a Wonderful Part’ of Her Life

During her AMA, Evan revealed a couple of things about her now-ex-boyfriend. In addition to saying that she does miss him, she revealed that the two are talking a bit these days and that he was her “closest friend” over the past year.

“Do you miss your ex?” someone asked Evans. She shared a photo of herself with Echard that she says had never been shared before.

“Meh… joking. Of course! He was a wonderful part of my life,” Evans responded. “He probably has a lot less grey hairs coming in now that he’s got me off his back! But really, of course I miss him, he was my closest friend for the last year and we went through a lot together and I know we will both have a special place in each others heart. And now that we are back on talking terms, I can go back to roasting him. (But you guys still can’t… only me),” she wrote.

Echard saw that Evans tagged him in the post and shared it on his own Instagram Stories.

“One gray hair sprouted when I saw you tagged me in a story,” he wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji. “A warning would be nice next time… that’s all.”

Evans Hasn’t Moved on to Someone New

It seems as though a lot of fans were curious about Evans’ dating life as evidenced by the questions that came through her AMA. The former reality star revealed that she hasn’t really gone out on any dates just yet.

“Mostly because every time it comes up my armpits start sweating,” she admitted. “And still banking on finding out I’m actually a long long princess and I can’t date anything but royalty anyways…,” she joked.

When someone else asked Evans about the rumors that she had a boyfriend, she responded head on.

“I feel like the truth usually finds its way out eventually and, if it doesn’t, oh well. Me having a rumored bf that doesn’t exist won’t stop me from finding a real bf… at least hopefully,” she said.

Evans also offered advice to someone who asked how she knows when it’s “time to start dating again after a breakup.”

“I feel you… I’ve always been very generous with the amount of time I give myself before getting back out there. I think it depends on the relationship and your mental health/personal well-being at the end of your other relationship,” Evans said, later adding, “I don’t think it’s ever too soon though. As long as you are healed and emotionally available, I say rip the bandaid off!”

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Makes Huge Career Announcement After ‘Bachelor’ Departure