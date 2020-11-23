WATCH: The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Presents Award at AMAs

Tayshia Adams dazzled on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting the award for “Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B.”

Sporting a brand new look that she revealed on her Instagram days ahead of the AMAs, Adams poked fun at the never-ending rumor mill that comes with being The Bachelorette.

From handing out 🌹 ➡️ 🏆. @tayshia is here to present the #AMAs for Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B! pic.twitter.com/D9ha7rp5Kt — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

“I know what you’re all thinking,” Adams said during her presentation. “I’ve seen all the headlines and I know all the hashtags. So I’m here to finally set the record straight. What can I say? The rumors are true: I’m a huge fan of R&B music. And the women nominated in this category are as eclectic and powerful as the empowering messages within their lyrics. And they each deserve their own rose.”

Doja Cat was announced as the winner of the award, edging Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker for the honor.

Tayshia Adams Wowed on the Red Carpet

Due to COVID-19, Tayshia Adams’ arrival at the AMAs didn’t have swarms of press and fans clamoring for photos and a chance to interview her. The show had zero fans in attendance and required everyone “with the exception of artists on stage who are singing or speaking” to wear masks and adhere to social distancing standards. That even included dancers during musical performances.

Still, the lack of fanfare didn’t cause Adams to miss out on the opportunity to look her absolute best. According to Entertainment Tonight, she wore a rhinestone-embellished gold, black, and blue dress by Balmain that sells for $3,695 and she completed the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Hours ahead of the show, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Emma Willis posted a video of her work “glamming” Adams for her appearance.

Willis is plenty familiar with the Bachelor franchise and worked with Kaitlyn Bristowe ahead of her Dancing With The Stars appearances.

Adams, who took over for Clare Crawley during season 16 of The Bachelorette, is the first from the show to be a presenter at the AMAs. Season 15 lead Hannah Brown was a presenter at the 2019 Country Music Awards.

Tayshia Adams Is Quickly Becoming a Celebrity

Adams’ reach has expanded rapidly since she took over for Crawley as The Bachelorette. About two weeks after she joined the elusive club of Bachelor Nation members with over a million Instagram followers, Adams has already eclipsed 1.2 million followers on the app.

Just four Bachelor alumni (Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, JoJo Fletcher, and Colton Underwood) have over two million followers, although Adams could join that club too given her current pace.

Her newfound fame even has members of the Los Angeles Lakers clamoring for her attention. Will her emerging stardom and budding career as an influencer make a lasting relationship with the recipient of her final rose untenable? Spoilers expert Reality Steve cast doubt on her lifestyle meshing with the man that she chose at the end of the season.

Either way, life looks pretty good for Tayshia Adams right now.

READ MORE: The Bachelor Will Feature First Ever Deaf Contestant