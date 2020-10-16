Tayshia Adams Has Thoughts on ‘Bizarre’ Bachelorette Season Premiere

Tayshia Adams still isn’t addressing rampant rumors that she’ll soon take over for Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, but she did talk briefly about the season 15 premiere on her podcast, “Click Bait.”

Just 11 or so minutes of the 68-minute podcast with Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Joe Amabile was spent discussing the first episode of The Bachelorette. Adams’ main takeaway after the premiere was that it was simply “bizarre” to watch the show unfold during a global pandemic.

“I thought it was so interesting how many people and how many times they referenced like, ‘This is the first time I hugged somebody in, like, six months or, like, holding hands even,’ you know what I mean?” Adams said. “It’s just, that’s just the way of the world lately, and I couldn’t imagine having that much freedom because we’ve been having to put masks on every single day. So being able to, like, walk around and date and kiss and hold and do all that stuff without a mask is kind of bizarre.”

While it’s hard to disagree, what’s maybe even more bizarre is that Crawley, Adams, and ABC all continue to ignore what Bachelor Nation is confident it already knows: Adams will take over soon.

How Much Longer Until Adams Is on The Bachelorette?

At no point during the season premiere was Adams mentioned or shown at all. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Crawley said she’s “never met Tayshia” before. And now on a podcast, Adams spoke about The Bachelorette as though it was a weird concept to wrap her head around.

Even if everyone is completely wrong about the widely reported departure of Crawley and her subsequent replacement, there’s photo evidence that Adams was on The Bachelorette. The Daily Mail posted pictures of Adams mic’d up and ready to film on the set.

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison even addressed that evidence, telling Entertainment Tonight that it’s not unusual for Bachelor alumni to make appearances and fans can also expect to see Becca Kufrin, JoJo Fletcher, and Wells Adams.

It seems everyone’s trying to pull the wool over Bachelor Nation’s eyes.

On her podcast, Adams chatted briefly about the show but kept her thoughts on the cast vague. She agreed with her co-host Amabile that contestant Bennett Jordan impressed with his large scarf and Rolls Royce entrance. She also agreed with her other co-host Sluss that Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu left a good first impression on fans in the premiere.

Adams Made a Good Point About How Odd The Bachelorette Is This Year

The contestants, production, and Crawley were all quarantined and tested prior to the start of filming of The Bachelorette to ensure the safety of all involved. Still, it’s weird to watch the show try to find a sense of normalcy during an unprecedented time.

While the rest of the world is still grappling with the challenges of social distancing, Crawley is exploring intimate connections inside the Bachelor bubble.

What remains to be seen is how different the remainder of the show will be during a pandemic. In the last season of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and his group of contestants traveled to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, and Australia, along with a handful of hometown visits. Crawley and company will stay at La Quinta Resort & Club for the entire duration of the show.