Is Clare Crawley Leaving ‘The Bachelorette’? Does She Quit?

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley‘s search for love in the Bachelor world has taken some wacky turns, but her brief reign as The Bachelorette is undoubtedly the wildest of them all. Rumors have circled since July that Crawley lasted just a couple weeks as the show’s lead before deciding to leave.

Crawley first introduced herself to fans in 2014 when she was one of the final two contestants on season 18 of The Bachelor. While she wasn’t picked by Juan Pablo Galavis in the finale, Crawley earned widespread praise from Bachelor Nation for telling off Galavis for his in appropriate actions.

Later, she had two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, but left both times without finding love. It wasn’t until another spin-off, The Bachelor Winter Games, that she finally got an engagement ring on her finger. Benoit Beauséjour-Savard proposed in the reunion special of that show, and Crawley accepted. That engagement lasted less than two months though, before the pair announced a split in April 2018.

That roller coaster led Crawley to her spot as The Bachelorette, but it didn’t last long. Here’s what we know so far about her abrupt departure.

Crawley Reportedly Found Love with Contestant Dale Moss

According to Life & Style Magazine, it took just 12 days for Crawley to decide that she found the man of her dreams in Moss. Even on a show that breaks its own rules all the time, that’s an unprecedented turn of events.

While Moss, a former NFL player from South Dakota, has kept quiet about his time on the show, his relationship with Crawley is the worst kept secret in the Bachelor world. Even ABC is leaning into the obvious, releasing a promo in September that shows host Chris Harrison telling Crawley “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up the Bachelorette.”

People.com released video of the first meeting between Moss and Crawley in front of the Bachelor mansion and it’s easy to see their chemistry. After Moss walked away, Crawley says to no one in particular “I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking!”

Crawley’s departure left Bachelor producers scrambling for a backup plan and they found it with another former contestant.

Tayshia Adams Will Step in as the Next Bachelorette

Adams is a 30-year-old former contestant of season 23 of the Bachelor, who competed for the love of Colton Underwood. Adams was in the final two, but Underwood opted to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph instead.

Now Adams is getting her shot to pick from an array of eligible men.

Adams was spotted on the Bachelorette set back in August by the Daily Mail. While neither ABC nor Adams have confirmed that she will be taking over for Crawley, it’s expected to happen early in the season. How the show will handle the swap is a mystery that hasn’t yet been revealed.

