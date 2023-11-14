Tenley Molzahn Leopold Shares Exciting Family News Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Tenley Molzahn Leopold has been living her best life since finding love away from reality television. She is married and has a daughter now, and she just made a big family announcement.

Tenley Molzahn Leopold Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

On November 12, Leopold took to Instagram to share her news. “Surprise!!!! A second Leopold baby is on the way, due in May 2024!”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared an array of photos to announce her pregnancy. The photos were taken on a beach in Carlsbad, California, and she was with her husband, Taylor Leopold, and their daughter, Rell.

Tenley’s caption continued, “Looks like I might have a birthday buddy! We couldn’t be more excited and so relieved to finally share this special news with all of you & include you the rest of the way!”

The couple’s daughter Rell was born in September 2020, reported E! News. In her announcement regarding her second pregnancy, Tenley wrote, “Rell is beyond excited to be a big sister!”

Tenley Was Flooded With Love & Congratulations

Shortly after sharing her pregnancy news, Tenley took to her Instagram Stories with a follow-up message. “We have so much to catch you all up on. I’m already a puddle with your sweet messages & excitement for what is ahead,” the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star wrote.

Tenley continued, “Thank you for loving & supporting my family. What a journey it’s been with many of you.” She noted she was, “Grateful for you being a part of it all.”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star received a ton of loving comments after sharing her pregnancy reveal.

Trista Sutter gushed, “Tenley!!!! Soooo excited for your beautiful fam!!!”

Ashley Iaconetti wrote, “Yayyy!! So happy for you all!!” Iaconetti’s husband, Jared Haibon, recently revealed they are actively trying for their second child now as well.

“Congratulations 🥳👼🏼 I hope you’re feeling like a million. Party of four ♥️,” added “The Bachelor” winner Courtney Robertson.

Krystal Nielson shared a similar comment, as did former “Bachelorette” star Desiree Siegfried and “Bachelor” star Lesley Murphy.

“Best news of my year 🙌😭🙏🎉. Cannot wait to meet the newest Leopold baby. Rell is going to be THE best big sister 😭😭😭,” wrote a friend of Tenley’s.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Quickly Determined Her Husband Was ‘The One’

Tenley first joined Bachelor Nation during Jake Pavelka’s run of “The Bachelor” in 2010. She was his runner-up, but his final rose went to Vienna Girardi.

She later joined the debut season of “Bachelor Pad,” and developed a romance with Kiptyn Locke. Fans adored the couple, but they split for good in 2014. Tenley later joined season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but left single.

The former “Bachelor” star met her eventual husband via a mutual friend, noted Us Weekly. At the time she went public with her relationship, in February 2016, she gushed, “I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him.”

The two got engaged two years later, in January 2018, she announced in an Instagram post. They had a short engagement, tying the knot in April 2018.