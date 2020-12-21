Tonight kicks off a two-night finale event for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

When Clare Crawley was announced as Bachelorette in March, no one could have predicted the way this season would end. After a months-long production delay, Crawley’s season started filming in a bubble at the La Quinta Resort and Club, without travel for the first time. In a historic moment for the dating franchise, Crawley left the season early engaged to contestant Dale Moss and Adams took over in her stead.

Tonight, Adams will be hitting a milestone for any lead: fantasy suite dates. She has already whittled her men down to Zac Clark, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais. Then, tomorrow night is the season finale when Adams hands out her final rose.

VideoVideo related to the bachelorette finale 2020 schedule: what time & when is it on tv? 2020-12-21T13:46:45-05:00

Adams’ journey for love will conclude Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Stop reading now if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Will a Contestant Quit Tonight?

Early reports from Reality Steve claimed Brendan Morais would quit in fourth place after his family did not participate in hometown dates. However, as it played out on television, that was clearly not the case.

“I reported at the beginning of the season that Brendan’s family doesn’t show for hometowns and that he self eliminates at either #4 or #3. It’s his PARENTS that don’t show. His brother Dan, sister in law Christi, and niece Aliyah are who shows up,” wrote Reality Steve last week. He adds, “Brendan doesn’t self eliminate at #4 because Ben [Smith] gets eliminated tomorrow night on the hometown dates rose ceremony. Your final 3 this season are Ivan [Hall], Zac [Clark] and Brendan.”

While Reality Steve cannot confirm with any confidence whether or not Morais quits, he still thinks it is a likely outcome.

“Does Brendan self eliminate? Even that I don’t know anymore. Based on the previews for next week that was shown last night, looks like that’s what they’re setting up. But am I 100% sure it does? No,” posted Reality Steve.

Is Adams Still Dating Her Final Rose Recipient?

When Adams took over as lead, Reality Steve reported Zac Clark received her final rose, though it was unclear if they were still together. While he is still reporting that is likely how it pans out, after Smith was eliminated earlier than previously believed, it created uncertainty in the finale.

As Reality Steve put it, “As for the end result this season, at this point, it’s anybody’s guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now.”

One possible outcome, though Reality Steve cannot confirm, is a post-final rose shakeup in who Adams is dating.

“Over the last month, I’ve had two different people tell me that Tayshia chose Zac [Clark] at the end, at some point after filming they broke things off and that she is currently back in touch with Brendan [Morais] and they are slowly working on a relationship,” Reality Steve wrote on his website. He added, “I honestly have no idea if it’s true. And how can I put much confidence into it when I never got the confirmation I felt I needed to run with it?”

If it is true, it would put her more in line with controversial Bachelors such as Jason Mesnick, Arie Luyendyk and Peter Weber.

READ NEXT: Bachelorette Top Four Winner Brings ‘Top Chef’ Contestant to Hometown Dates