Does One of the Final 4 Winners Quit ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020?

Stop reading now if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Brendan Morais has been a clear frontrunner on this season of The Bachelorette, getting Tayshia Adams’ first one-on-one date of the season, which is why fans were shocked to learn he eventually self-eliminated. But, on Monday, Reality Steve released a correction to previous spoilers which leave whether or not he quits in question.

“I reported at the beginning of the season that Brendan’s family doesn’t show for hometowns and that he self eliminates at either #4 or #3. It’s his PARENTS that don’t show. His brother Dan, sister in law Christi, and niece Aliyah are who shows up,” wrote Reality Steve. He adds, “Brendan doesn’t self eliminate at #4 because Ben [Smith] gets eliminated tomorrow night on the hometown dates rose ceremony. Your final 3 this season are Ivan [Hall], Zac [Clark] and Brendan.”

On Monday’s episode, Adams crowned Smith, Hall, Clark and Morais her top four, leading to tonight’s hometown dates. This new spoiler leaves the fate of nearly all of the remaining men in question, as Smith was originally reported as this season’s runner-up. It also leaves Morais’ fate in question on the show.

“As for Brendan self eliminating, I don’t know,” The Bachelor aficionado wrote. “Maybe it happens. I just don’t know with any confidence at this point if it does.”

Reality Steve Explains How His Reporting Error Occurred

This season of The Bachelorette is unprecedented in nearly every way. Not only has there been a switch-up in the lead, but the show had to be filmed without travel at the La Quinta Resort and Club amid COVID-19 restrictions. Because of this new format, Reality Steve has been open about his difficulties to find and vet information.

“Crazy year. Up is down. Left is right. And frankly, quarantine season was a lot harder to figure out than I ever thought it would be,” he wrote. He added, “I deliver the spoilers as I see fit. I get told a lot of things spoiler-wise during the course of a season that I never even run with. I have to vet out what I believe to be correct information versus, well, information that isn’t correct.”

A lot of the information he is told never sees the light of day. The latest blog read, “There’s stuff I’m told that I don’t run with that ends up being true. It’s rare, but it has happened. Most things I don’t run with never end up happening though. But if I report something that’s wrong, I’ve always told you, ‘Hey, that’s wrong.’”

The only way to get into the nitty-gritty of it would be to divulge sources, but Reality Steve confirmed the top four men are the same.

The Ending of the Season Is Now up in the Air

Before this correction came out, Reality Steve had reported, “From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody. I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

Obviously, since Smith is eliminated in fourth rather than second place, this explanation does not hold up. However, with it unclear if Morais self-eliminates at some point or not, it leaves open a variety of possibilities and questions.

If Morais does quit the show, does this reasoning hold up between Hall and Clark? Or could Hall be her final rose?

If Morais does not quit the show, is the reporting her feelings were strongest for him accurate and if so, is he her final rose?

As Reality Steve put it, “As for the end result this season, at this point, it’s anybody’s guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now.”

