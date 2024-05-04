Theresa Nist Gets Sassy While ‘Taking out Her Trash’

“The Golden Bachelor” star Theresa Nist has kept her sense of humor amid heartbreak. Three months after marrying Gerry Turner, the couple announced they were divorcing.

In her latest social media post, Nist had some fun while making light of the whirlwind of media attention she has had over the past few months.

Theresa Nist Playfully Mocked an Unflattering Media Report

On May 2, Nist posted a series of photographs to her Instagram page. In the pictures, she held a small trash can as she stood in her office.

“The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist was seen taking out her trash inside her office,” her caption began.

She continued, “Theresa wore a short dress from Zara and a hint of berry lipstick to do the chore but left her cell phone on her desk.”

Nist added, “This was the second time Theresa was spotted since she and Gerry announced their divorce. The trash can appeared to be empty.”

Several photos showed Nist playfully posing while holding the trash can and smiling.

Most of the “The Golden Bachelor” fans and franchise colleagues who commented on the post got a kick out of it. Some, however, thought Nist was dissing her estranged husband Turner.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Brayden Bowers clarified, “For everyone getting on her it wasn’t shade toward Gerry, it was towards the media who took pictures of her taking out her trash at home and writing an article about it.”

It seems the article Bowers referenced was one from The Sun published on April 30. The outlet shared photos of Nist at her home in New Jersey that were snapped as she took out the garbage.

The article noted Nist “had a makeup-free face,” held her cell phone in one hand, and “looked downcast as she placed the can near her mailbox.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star replied to Bowers’ comment and thanked him “for understanding it!!” She continued, “This has nothing at all to do with Gerry. I would never do that!”

Most ‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Loved Nist’s Sense of Humor & Response

Nist explained that just as Bowers wrote, her post was “entirely about that article with those horrible pictures of me.” She added, “I am spoofing it. By the way, it wasn’t trash. It was recyclables. I’m an avid recycler!”

Former “The Bachelor” star Susie Evans wrote, “You’re so funny for this Theresa! I love to see you poking fun at the paparazzi! Can we also just take a minute to say how creepy it is people were photographing you outside of your home and without consent. You’re handling all of this so well!”

“The Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima added, “Omg this is the best!!! I love you.”

“I admire your humor with it all as we know this has been such a difficult process for you! You are a beautiful person,” a fan shared.

Someone else admitted they first thought Nist’s post was about Turner. They added, “Sorry about the bad article, I didn’t see it, but not finding the humor in this. How about an honest post consoling all of the fans of the show who were enchanted by your romance and stunned and shocked by its demise.”

Another follower who didn’t get the joke shared, “This is sad. First an immediate marriage followed by immediate divorce followed by calling a man you said you loved trash. And, everyone is loving it. Nothing about this says happy dance to me.”

After other “Golden Bachelor” fans explained it to that previous poster, she replied, “Wasn’t aware of the article to her post wasn’t relatable but now I know this is hilarious!”

A supporter of Nist’s commented, “But she’s smiling! Not wearing a ring but still happy as a strong, independent woman!”

Fellow “Golden Bachelor” alum Joan Vassos declared Nist’s post was “gold!”