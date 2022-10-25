Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Double Down on Building Their Future Together

Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin found love with Thomas Jacobs during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” They did not leave paradise together, as she essentially got cold feet and ended their relationship. Despite that, they soon reunited off-camera and have been virtually inseparable ever since. Kufrin surprised Jacobs, and “Bachelor Nation,” by proposing to her beau a few months ago. Jacobs insisted he would propose at some point as well, and now he has.

Becca Kufrin Revealed Thomas Jacobs Recently Proposed

According to People on October 25, Jacobs recently followed through on his proposal. “We are so excited! It’s time we can finally start wedding planning,” Kufrin told the outlet. After Kufrin popped the question in the spring, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars bought a place together in the San Diego, California area. They have been navigating major renovations at the new place, and wedding planning has taken a backseat as they work to make their new house a true home. Now, however, it seems “The Bachelorette” star is ready to start planning her dream wedding.

“The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me,” Kufrin added. “He prepped for weeks to get it ready, apparently he took pictures of the ring with me in the background and was able to show it to most of our friends and family beforehand so most felt included.”

‘Bachelor Nation’ Fans Gushed Over Kufrin’s Ring

Kufrin and Jacobs recently shared glimpses of a recent trip they took together to Ojai, California on their respective Instagram pages. The setting would seem the perfect one for Jacobs to pop the question, but the former “Bachelorette” revealed a humorous tidbit about Jacobs’ proposal that seemed to suggest he had popped the question prior to the trip. “I never thought he’d actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!”

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans had plenty to say about Jacobs and Kufrin’s second proposal. Some people on Reddit had suspected Jacobs had recently proposed, as Kufrin’s left hand seemed to be hidden in all of her recent social media pictures.

“YAY! Finally can see the ring after weeks of her hiding it like a pregnant actress hiding a bump on a sitcom!” joked one Redditor.

“Obsessed with her ring, it’s gorgeous and so happy for them!” one fan shared on Reddit.

“That diamond is beautiful omg, SO much prettier than the last one and so much more Becca’s style,” added another.

“Gosh they are just so damn cute,” someone else gushed.

When she was “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen. The two were engaged and moved to San Diego together, but eventually split. It just so happens that Yrigoyen proposed to his girlfriend several weeks ago. The official news of Kufrin and Jacobs’ engagement comes shortly after “Bachelor in Paradise” fans learned of another franchise engagement. After several years of dating, and months of hinting it was on the horizon, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are engaged now as well. “Bachelor Nation” has kept fans busy with babies, engagements, and weddings lately, and many will be eager to see what comes next.