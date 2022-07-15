PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Make a Big Move, But Plead ‘Please Don’t Kill Me’

A recent “Bachelor in Paradise” couple just shared exciting news with fans about the next big step in their relationship. Former “The Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin and her “BiP” beau Thomas Jacobs just closed on their first home together, and they shared adorable photos as they celebrated the monumental event. They did it with their usual senses of humor, too, and it looks as if their fellow “Bachelor Nation” colleagues were nearly as excited as they were.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jacobs Joked About the Renovations Ahead

A few weeks ago, Thomas and Kufrin revealed they had officially moved ahead on buying a home together in San Diego, California. The two have been nearly inseparable since reuniting after filming “Bachelor in Paradise” during the summer of 2021, but they technically owned separate properties. When sharing their home purchasing news, Kufrin explained she would continue to own the condo she bought in Los Angeles a while back. However, she’s fully relocating to San Diego where Thomas is based.

The pair shared the home was a quirky 1926 Craftsman that they felt was the perfect place for them to build their lives together. The journey to closing on the place was a wild ride, but new Instagram posts on July 15 revealed it was finally a done deal. “Officially co-home owners!” Kufrin shared. “Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies,” she continued. Thomas teased that he “got a new forever roommate today,” and added, “Please don’t kill me when I tear up the house over the next 3 months.”

Bachelor Nation Stars Are Lining up to Use the Guest Room

Both Thomas and Kufrin’s posts were flooded with supportive comments, many of them from fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities. “Congrats bb!!! Cant wait to come over,” teased Natasha Parker. “Looks cozy! What time should I come over?” quipped Michael Allio. Abigail Heringer added, “@noah_erb and I can’t wait to crash the guest room!!” while Mari Pepin bantered with Thomas about visiting as well. Jessenia Cruz asked, “When’s game night?” and Thomas replied, “Every night that ends in the letter ‘y’.”

The initial photos in both of their Instagram posts showed Kufrin and Thomas sitting on the front steps of their new home, with her dog Minno on her lap and his dog Leo by his feet. In a video Kufrin inclulded in her post, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars popped champagne as they posed with a “SOLD” sign leaning against the front steps. In her Instagram stories, Kufrin filmed as she put the key in the front door to open it, Minno keeping a close eye on her. Additional stories revealed Leo “is excited about all the passion fruit” in the yard.

Kufrin and Thomas a vision for the home, and “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will surely be eager to see before and after shots as they completed the renovations. A recent Instagram post of hers shared “inspo for the new home,” and it appears the pair has gorgeous taste and big ambitions for this dream home they now own.