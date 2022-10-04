PHOTOS: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Shares Major News — ‘Exactly How I Imagined It’

A former winner of “The Bachelorette” has moved on from his broken reality television engagement and found love again. Garrett Yrigoyen, who was on Becca Kufrin’s season, just proposed to his girlfriend, and she said yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yrigoyen Executed His Perfect Proposal Plan

On October 2, Yrigoyen shared the big news on his Instagram page. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it,” the former “Bachelorette” star detailed in his caption. “I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he added. The proposal took place on a boat in San Diego, California, and Yrigoyen received congratulatory notes from quite a few “Bachelor Nation” veterans.

“Congratulations!!!” commented JP Rosenbaum, the ex-husband of “Bachelorette” Ashley Hebert.

“Yes! Congratulations to you two! So happy for you both!” added Garrett Powell, from Hannah Brown’s “Bachelorette” season.

Nick Spetsas, Chris Randone, and Clay Harbor, who were also on Kufrin’s season, shared congratulatory notes, as did Chase McNary and Luke Pell from JoJo Fletcher’s “Bachelorette” run and Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up Peter Kraus. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren added a note of congratulations, and Farrar added a message of her own.

“I AM MARRYING MY BEST FRIEND!” Farrar excitedly wrote.

Fans Had Plenty to Say About Yrigoyen’s News

Farrar shared the engagement news on her Instagram page, too. Her caption read, “When two become one. I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen. I want all of you forever, everyday. HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!!!” Yrigoyen commented on his new fiancee’s post, writing, “I love you! Can’t wait to marry my little shweetie.”

As Us Weekly detailed, Yrigoyen proposed to Kufrin during the 2018 finale of “The Bachelorette.” They moved to San Diego together, but fans speculated there was trouble in the relationship throughout the summer of 2020. At the time, fans sensed that Kufrin and Yrigoyen were facing issues over political differences and personal beliefs in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several months later, on September 1, 2020, Kufrin confirmed during a “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episode that her engagement to Yrigoyen had ended, and she acknowledged that a difference in their core beliefs was the primary issue. A year later to the day, Yrigoyen took to Instagram to praise Ferrar and note it was their first anniversary. As for Kufrin, she joined season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” during the summer of 2021 and fell in love with Thomas Jacobs. She proposed to Jacobs in May.

Reddit users had plenty to say about Yrigoyen’s engagement news.

“This post looks like a satire. America heart emojis is such a weird thing to include in your proposal,” pointed out one “Bachelorette” fan.

“Not the red, white and blue hearts on his engagement post, like why does announcing your engagement have anything to do with patriotism,” a like-minded fan questioned.

“I also like to lead my engagement posts with a photo that centers me and does not show my partner at all,” someone else quipped of Yrigoyen’s Instagram post.