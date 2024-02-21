‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Shares the Real Reason They Split

Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” wound up being one of the most successful in the show’s history in terms of lasting romances. Multiple couples stayed together after filming ended, but one couple shocked viewers with a split on the beach. During season 7, viewers watched as Becca Kufrin started falling for Thomas Jacobs. Before the season wrapped, however, she broke his heart and left.

Kufrin and Jacobs reunited off-screen and now are married with one baby. The two recently revealed what really happened with that breakup as well as their off-screen reunion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin Joined ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ With ‘Conditions’

On February 11, Jacobs did a string of Instagram Stories where he answered questions from fans. Kufrin joined him for quite a few of the stories as well.

One big line of questioning related to the on-screen breakup the two experienced while filming “Bachelor in Paradise.” It turns out, there was more to that split than fans knew.

One Bachelor Nation fan asked if Kufrin really broke up with Jacobs during filming. He revealed, “Apparently, one of the conditions she made with coming on the show was having the producers promise her no matter what happened, they wouldn’t let her go home with somebody.”

That promise apparently played a major role in Kufrin initiating the breakup with Jacobs. He admitted he didn’t see it coming at all and it “sucked.” He added, happily, “But look at us now.”

There was another piece of the puzzle that factored into Kufrin initiating the split. Jacobs teased in text on the Instagram Story with the details, “Honestly she’s the real villain in this relationship.” He also joked he would probably get “yelled at” for revealing the scoop on this front.

Jacobs explained, “She had a cabin in Minnesota trip dialed up with her family that she could not miss. And unfortunately that meant sacrificing my feelings.”

Kufrin chimed in at this point and added, “Yeah, I had to leave Mexico by June 24, and I did.” Jacobs pointed out that Kufrin didn’t tell him about any of that, and she quipped that it was all up to her mom, Jill Kufrin.

When Jacobs playfully complained about being left in the dark at the time, she retorted, “Yeah, but I popped out your baby, so let’s call it even.” He seemed to think that was fair.

Jacobs & Kufrin Reunited Quickly & Seamlessly

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars also explained how they reunited after the on-camera split. Kufrin admitted that it was on her to win him back. “So, I groveled for a little bit, I cried for a little bit, and then I told him all about my mean lasagna that I make, and he fell right in love.”

Jacobs interjected, “The lasagna was terrible and she trapped me with it.” Kufrin replied, “That is…very accurate.”

He also explained that he had given her his phone number while they were filming. As soon as she got her phone back, she texted him while he was at the airport on his way home.

The pair decided that once she was back in California, she would plan a trip to San Diego to visit him. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted that he and Kufrin planned to “Take things slow and see where it goes.”

He also ended up telling her to cancel the hotel room she’d booked and suggested she stay with him instead. That visit, it seems, was all it took.

“It happened organically and it was just natural. We didn’t really skip a beat after filming, which was nice,” Jacobs noted.

Jacobs’ string of Instagram Stories was shared on “The Bachelor” subreddit and several fans responded with sweet comments about them.

“It honestly brightened my day how cute Thomas and their relationship is,” one Redditor noted.

Another Redditor wrote, “Becca always looks beautiful! All the time! Thomas is such a wholesome human, and it warms my heart to see a relationship that is so well-adjusted!”

“They look so in love. Really glad it worked out for them,” read another comment.