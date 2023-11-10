Bravo Villian Expresses Interest in Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Find Love

A Bravo star said he’s open to a reality TV crossover. During BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval revealed he has “a lot of respect” for the stars of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” and would consider joining one of the shows in the franchise.

Sandoval, 40, has been a star on “Vanderpump Rules” since 2013. In March 2023, he was caught in a shocking cheating scandal with his co-star Raquel Leviss, who was a close friend of his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix. The scandal has been dubbed “Scandoval.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Would Be Down for Looking for Love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

In November 2023, Sandoval talked to Extra after he was booed at the BravoCon fanfest held in Las Vegas. “That was the hardest thing,” he told the outlet. “That was the thing. I’m glad I got through it. “

The disgraced bar star noted that he can only apologize for what he did to Madix “so many times” and said that for now, he’s “trying to put the work in” to change the public’s opinion of him.

While his relationship with Madix (and Leviss) did not work out, Sandoval said he would be open to looking for a love connection on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I have so much respect for ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette,'” he said. “‘The Bachelor in Paradise’ looks fun. I would maybe consider that.”

Producers for “Bachelor in Paradise” typically pool rejected contestants from past seasons of the ABC dating franchise and don’t generally bring in newcomers. There have been a few exceptions. Lauren Iaconetti, tagged along for her sister Ashley’s first “Bachelor in Paradise” season in 2015, despite not previously being connected to the franchise. And Demi Burnett’s former girlfriend Kristian Haggerty turned up on the “Paradise” beach in Mexico in 2019—but only to woo Burnett.

Tom Sandoval Has Been Single Since His Split From Ariana Madix

Sandoval had a girlfriend for most of his time on “Vanderpump Rules.” Before Madix, whom he was with for nearly 10 years, he dated Kristen Doute for five years. Early in his relationship with Madix, he was embroiled in a prior cheating scandal with Annemarie Kunkel Maldanado, a woman from Miami known as “Miami Girl” on the show.

In an interview with E! News, Sandoval said he plans to stay single for a while as he navigates his post “Scandoval” life. “I’m not getting into anything serious right now,” he said in September. “I’m just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I’ve been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years.”

Following his split from Madix, Sandoval appeared on the Fix reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Madix also scored a big reality TV gig when she joined the cast of “Dancing with the Stars” for season 32, although Sandoval admitted he is not watching her on the show.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m not,” he told E! when asked about Madix’s run on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. “But, I mean, she’s killing it. I’ve seen it. I know she’s doing really well, and that’s great. I’m happy for her.”

