Scheana Shay Reveals Bravo Stars Are Still Going to Mexico Despite Canceled ‘Summer House’ Wedding

Scheana Shay is not wasting her plane ticket to Mexico.

On an October 2023, episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out about “Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s recently canceled wedding and revealed she still plans to take the trip to Cancun that she paid for.

Hubbard and Radke’s destination wedding had been scheduled for November 2023, but in September, Radke pulled the plug, saying he couldn’t move forward with the nuptials, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Now, Shay and a few other Bravolebs are repurposing the trip.

Scheana Shay Revealed Why She’s Still Going to Mexico

Shay talked about the canceled wedding with “Scheananagins” guests Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, who both co-starred with Hubbard and Radke on “Summer House” but were not invited to the wedding.

“Speaking of weddings, there was obviously one in November in Cancun that I know you weren’t going to. I was. I am still going,” Shay said.

The “Good as Gold” singer explained that she never had a honeymoon after exchanging vows with Brock Davies in Mexico in August 2022, so she and her husband will now revisit the country for their own romantic getaway.

“When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go.’ I texted Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going,” Shay added. “This will be our unofficial honeymoon then.”

DeSorbo said she has heard that some other Bravo stars are doing the same thing. “I think a lot of people are doing what you are doing,” she told Shay. “Are they going to pick up cameras and film everyone down there?”

Radke and Hubbard’s wedding date had been scheduled for November 17, 2023, per Vulture, which would have been just two weeks after all of the Bravo stars are set to gather in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023.

Carl Radke Told Guests They Should Consider Still Going to Mexico

Hubbard and Radke’s wedding would have been like a mini BravoCon. In an interview with The Sun in July 2023, Hubbard teased, “We’ve invited a good amount of cast members.”

The outlet reported that “Summer House” alumni Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher, and Gabby Prescod all made the guest list. In addition, Southern Charm” star Shep Rose, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose, and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix were all invited to the destination wedding. Hubbard even admitted she had been “hounding” Madix and other wedding guests to book their hotel rooms in Mexico.

Following the couple’s split, Radke’s close friend and rumored wedding officiant Captain Lee Rosbach confirmed on his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast, “[Radke and Hubbard] already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in.”

‘It was going to be a very high-profile wedding and it was going to be broadcast on Bravo,” Rosbach added.

A source told Us Weekly that the last-minute cancelation put guests in a difficult spot. “Very few of the guests were informed before the news broke. The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs,” the insider said.

A few weeks after the split was announced, Radke reportedly sent an apologetic letter to all of the guests. In the letter reposted by People, the former Loverboy VP of Sales asked for “some patience and grace to heal and recover” during “this extremely difficult time.”

Radke also noted his guests’ commitment of money and time and promised to “do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans.”

But the “Summer House” star also encouraged those who wanted to still go to Mexico for a vacation on his axed wedding date — and now it seems some of them are taking him up on that idea.

