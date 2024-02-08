‘Bachelorette’ Star Lands in Emergency Room After Mysterious Health Issues Arise

A former lead for “The Bachelorette” shared an unsettling health update via social media recently. Trista Sutter gave her Instagram followers some information on a trip to the emergency room she had. Unfortunately, it seems she has since left fans hanging a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Experienced Several Worrisome Symptoms

Late in the evening on February 5, or in the wee hours of February 6, Sutter posted a note and a photo on her Instagram Stories.

The photo “The Bachelorette” star shared appeared to be a selfie. Sutter was in a hospital bed and had an IV in one arm. A bottle of water could be seen by her side.

“Been an interesting night,” Sutter noted. “One pupil dilated. No head trauma, taking no medications, so got worried,” she continued.

“The Bachelorette” star explained, “Went to the ER for scan and tests and brain looks good. Doctor said it was probably a fluke.”

Sutter added, “Would much rather it be a fluke than something serious but I have come to realize that one of my super powers is keeping doctors on their toes with abnormal issues that have no explanation.”

It doesn’t appear that Sutter has shared any additional updates since that initial Instagram Story.

The Sutter Family Has Navigated Big Issues in Recent Years

While “The Bachelorette” star has not posted an update, it does seem likely all is well. Her husband, “Bachelorette” winner Ryan Sutter, did post a simple puppy update on his Instagram page on February 6.

Trista “liked” that post, so hopefully, that signals all is well.

As Trista previously shared, the family decided they were ready to add a new puppy to their family. Their previous family dog, Sophie, died after a short illness in October 2023.

The new puppy, whom they have named Kota, came from the same pet rescue organization where they found Sophie eight years ago.

Kota’s addition to the Sutter family comes at a time of major transitions for the family. After 20 years in the Vail Valley area of Colorado, they have officially moved to Denver.

Trista has been sharing glimpses of their new home as they get settled, and the process of making the move has been in the works for a long time. The couple’s two teenage kids, Max and Blakesley, seem to be doing well, and Ryan’s health seems stable now too.

As “The Bachelorette” fans may remember, Ryan struggled with a mysterious health condition for some time. People shared in June 2022 that Ryan was eventually diagnosed with Lyme disease. However, getting that diagnosis was not easy.

“For so long, I was only thinking about how to survive the day,” Ryan said of navigating his illness at that stage. “It took over my life,” he admitted.

The couple worked with various types of doctors and ruled out several medical conditions. For a long time, though, they still were missing answers. Ryan’s health has improved greatly since his May 2021 diagnosis. He utilizes a variety of therapies and treatments that seem to have greatly improved his quality of life.

“The Bachelorette” fans will surely be hoping that Trista’s recent emergency room visit was indeed caused by a fluke of mysterious issues rather than something serious.