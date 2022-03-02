Fans Want Bachelor Nation Star to Date Kristin Cavallari After Flirty Exchange

Did sparks just fly between Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari? The “Bachelor Nation” fan favorite and the former “The Hills” star were put on the spot during a joint appearance on E! News Daily Pop.

On the heels of his runner-up stint on “The Real Dirty Dancing,” Cameron, 29, answered guest host Loni Love’s questions about what he’s looking for in a woman. Love even referenced the single Cavallari, 35, as she asked Cameron, “Could it be that one right there?”

Cameron replied that he’s looking for a woman who is “is hungry and ambitious” as well as “very family-oriented,” which pretty much describes Cavallari, who is a divorced mom of three who runs her own successful business. At one point, Cavallari asked what was going on as it seemed obvious that Love and host Justin Sylvester were hoping to set her up with the Bachelor Nation star.

Then it was time to hit the dance floor, and somehow Cavallari ended up in Cameron’s arms.

Kristin Cavallari Did Some Dance Moves With Tyler Cameron On Camera & She Seemed Very Nervous





Tyler Cameron Lets Jennifer Aniston Know He's Available | Daily Pop | E! News "The Real Dirty Dancing" star Tyler Cameron dishes on getting down on the show, sliding in the DMs of Khloé Kardashian & Jennifer Aniston and shows Kristin Cavallari some moves! Watch “Daily Pop” Weekdays at 8am PT | 11am ET. #TylerCameron #JenniferAniston #DailyPop #ENews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub Subscribe to Daily Pop The PODCAST: linktr.ee/dailypop About Daily… 2022-02-25T21:57:01Z

During the segment, Cavallari and Cameron were coaxed into a “Dirty Dance-Off” in which “The Bachelorette” alum pulled the Uncommon James founder close to his face. Despite her past experience as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” Cavallari appeared very flustered and nervous around Cameron and even asked “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester to take her place as his dance partner. Following an awkward twerk move, Cameron put his arm around Cavallari and could be heard telling her about something that “helps with the relationship.”

Fans reacted to the celebrity exchange on social media. In a Reddit thread, several fans noted that Cameron and Cavallari would be “a cute couple.”

“She totally has sparkly eyes for Tyler,” one Redditor wrote of Cavallari.

“The fact he even has Kristen Cavallari blushing,” another agreed.

“She was soooo awkward with him!” another chimed in.

Others also commented on a YouTube video of the duo’s dance moves.

“WOW, Kristin and Tyler look really good together,” a commenter wrote. “I was grinning the whole segment!!!!! The chemistry between these 2.”

“I’m here for this,” another agreed. “They would look amazing together and it might be fun for her to date someone younger!”

Both Cavallari & Cameron Have Talked About Their Dating Lives

Both Cameron and Cavallari have had high-profile dating lives. After first being introduced to fans on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Cameron was slinked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, and later to model Camila Kendra. During a July 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cameron even revealed that he was “very in love” with Kendra. But in August 2021, the two split suddenly after 8 months of dating, according to Us Weekly.

And since filing for divorce from her ex-husband Jay Cutler in March 2020, Cavallari has been linked with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice, per TMZ. She has also denied rumors that she hooked up with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

In an October 2021 Q&A with fans, Cavallari said she was dating “in a general sense,” but “no one serious.”

“I’ve just been having fun,” she added, per Us. “I haven’t wanted a boyfriend.”

