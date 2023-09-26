Tyler Cameron Is Open to a ‘Bachelor’ Return, But There’s a Catch

Tyler Cameron said he would consider a starring role as “The Bachelor,” but it would require a special deal.

The 30-year-old Florida native was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019, and he remains a fan favorite four years later. But despite his popularity, Cameron has yet to return to the franchise for a run as “The Bachelor” or the spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In September 2023, Cameron appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and revealed that he would return to ‘The Bachelor” under one condition: He would have to be named the host afterward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron Explained Why He Wants to be the Host of ‘The Bachelor’

Play

Cameron was a guest on ‘Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday, September 24, 2023. After a fan asked him “how much would it take” for ABC to get him to agree to return “The Bachelor” franchise, Cameron didn’t miss a beat.

“I think it takes, you know, first of all, like right time, right place,” he said. “I want to be, if I’m going to do something to do it you know with my full heart, especially in that world.”

“You know, I was like, I want to be the host afterwards,” he added. “This way you can’t mess with me during my edit or whatever it is. You can’t make me look like some of the other idiots from ‘The Bachelor,’ you know? Make me the host afterwards and I’ll stick around.”

Cameron clarified that he would only agree to be “The Bachelor” if he was promised that in two seasons he could be the host of the ABC dating show.

“That’s what it would take for you to do it?” Cohen asked, to which Cameron replied, “Yes.”

“The Bachelor” is currently hosted by former “Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer. Chris Harrison hosted the first 19 years of the reality franchise, which also includes the spinoffs “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

This isn’t the first time Cameron has expressed an interest in the TV hosting gig. In February 2023, he told E! News he would love to host “The Bachelor” “one day.”

“I think it’s the coolest job in the world, travel around the world,” he said. “Travel around the world and say eight words per episode in peace. Like, it sounds fantastic. But maybe one day. Right now, I’m too busy.”

Tyler Cameron Previously Turned Down a Starring Role on ‘The Bachelor’

Cameron previously revealed that was offered the role of “The Bachelor” after he lost Brown’s season to Jed Wyatt, but he turned it down.

“I made the joke before going on the show with my buddies that I’m going to get second and become the Bachelor,” Cameron admitted on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast. “It happened. I got second and I got offered it, but I was like, ‘Nah, this isn’t my world.’”

He did add that his father was ill at the time and that he almost considered taking the role for the money. “I had some stuff going on at home,” Cameron said. “My dad was kind of sick again, and that was kind of pushing me towards doing it, honestly, because I needed money in case something happened to him.”

Cameron knew that his “heart was not in it” and he passed on the coveted role that ultimately went to airplane pilot Peter Weber.

Cameron also passed on the opportunity to appear on the summertime spinoff “‘Bachelor in Paradise,” which typically films at a resort in Mexico. Instead, he resumed work as a contractor and homebuilder in his home state.

“I live in paradise, I don’t need to go to ‘Paradise!'” he joked to OK magazine in early 2023. “I have my own paradise here. What’s that say — why bring sand to the beach, but my beach is better? You won’t see me in Mexico unless I am with Astral Tequila,” he added of the tequila brand he had partnered with.

