VIDEO: Victoria Fuller Kisses Greg Grippo at ‘Bachelor’ Dinner Party

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall caused quite a stir among fans this week after he posted a TikTok in which “Bachelor in Paradise” star Victoria Fuller and “Bachelorette” alum Greg Grippo were seen getting pretty cozy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Victoria Kisses Greg at ‘Bachelor’ Dinner Party

The video began with Viall filming guests at a dinner party, which included his girlfriend Natalie Joy, newlyweds Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, and Fuller and Grippo.

The video then panned over to Grippo and Fuller sitting side by side. The TikTok ended with Fuller planting a kiss on Grippo’s cheek.

The “Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday” author captioned the video, “Game night had all the drama.”

Viall also left a comment on the post, writing, “soft launch,” seemingly referring to Grippo and Fuller’s flirty moment.

Fuller is currently starring in season eight of “Bachelor in Paradise” on ABC. The 29-year-old, who was first introduced to fans on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor,” formed a connection with Johnny DePhillipo in paradise. But rumors that Fuller had ditched DePhillipo for Grippo started to swirl after she was spotted spending time with Grippo in Italy last month, Us Weekly reported.

After the Italy sighting, an inside source told E! News that Fuller and Grippo liked each other.

“They were in the same social settings and totally hit it off,” the insider told the outlet. “They are really cute around each other and you can tell they really like one another.”

Viall’s November 6 TikTok hinted that the two “Bachelor” stars were indeed an item but the video could have also been a lighthearted joke to create buzz for “Bachelor in Paradise.” Neither Fuller nor Grippo have confirmed nor denied the romance rumors.

Fans React to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoiler

Fans were surprised by the November video, considering that season eight of “Bachelor in Paradise” is currently airing. Fans commented on the post asking Viall if he was allowed to post the spoiler video.

“Not [Nick Viall] spoiling BIP 3 weeks early 🧐,” one fan wrote.

“Something tells me ABC will not be happy about this. 😂 Spoiling the season 4 weeks early,” another fan commented.

“Is this legal to post [right now],” a third fan wrote to which Viall replied, “I think sharing a beautiful evening is still legal.”

“Are you allowed to post this,” a fourth fan asked.

“HOW ARE YOU ALLOWED TO JUST POST THIS,” a fifth fan wondered.

Victoria Used to Date Another ‘Bachelor’ Alum

Grippo is not the first “Bachelor” alum Fuller has been linked to. According to Us Weekly, the Virginia native spent time with former “Bachelor” Chris Soules in 2020.

Fuller dished about the relationship during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast in September 2020.

The “Bachelor” alum told host Nick Viall that she met Soules through their mutual friend Kelsey Weier. Weier and Fuller met on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Fuller told Viall that her relationship with Soules moved quickly.

“[Kelsey] basically just like set it up and he ended up texting me within, like, five minutes of her giving him my number,” she told the host.

She continued, “I was like, ‘That’s so sweet.’ So, he immediately texted me and then we FaceTimed and we talked to each other on the phone and through text and then three weeks later, I was in Iowa [with him].”

Unfortunately, the relationship wasn’t built to last. During her appearance on “The Viall Files,” Fuller revealed that she and Soules had called it quits after four months together.

“I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction,” she said. “I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

