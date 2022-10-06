PHOTOS: Former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Makes a Big Announcement

A former contestant who appeared on both “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” recently revealed big news that franchise fans will not want to miss. Caila Quinn was an early frontrunner during Ben Higgins’ season and she nearly became “The Bachelorette” after that. She joined “Bachelor in Paradise” as well, and ended up in an awkward love triangle of sorts with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. Ultimately, she found love off-screen and now she is ready to expand her family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Quinn Is Pregnant

On September 30, Quinn shared her exciting news via her Instagram page. “It doesn’t feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce… that we are having a baby!” The former “Bachelor” contestant revealed “Little Baby Burrello” is slated to arrive in March 2023, and the couple is “over the moon excited to start this next chapter” in their lives.

Quinn included four photos in her Instagram post. Each of the photos showed Quinn and her husband, Nick Burrello, standing in a field and holding ultrasound photos. Fellow “Bachelor Nation” contestants flooded her comments section with congratulatory notes. Jason Tartick, Raven Gates, JoJo Fletcher, Haley Ferguson, Andi Dorfman, and quite a few others shared their excitement for Quinn and her pregnancy.

The Pregnancy Announcement Didn’t Necessarily Surprise Fans

Quite a few “Bachelor” fans shared their thoughts on Quinn’s pregnancy on Reddit. At least a few had already had a hunch that this type of announcement was on the horizon.

“For the last couple months I’ve been thinking this so this announcement doesn’t surprise me at all. I’ve noticed a little bump lately. Happy for her!” detailed one fan.

“I’ve been thinking she was pregnant for a month or so. Happy for her!” added another fan.

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared additional details on her blog, With Love Caila. She noted this was “something that I’ve dreamed of and prayed about all my life,” and mentioned they do not yet know the baby’s gender. As she noted, Quinn met Burrello five years ago, and the couple got married last year.

Quinn explained she found out she was pregnant as she was visiting a friend in Boston, Massachusetts. Her friend was pregnant with twins, and Quinn wanted to take a pregnancy test before she “spent the entire weekend drinking margaritas for the both of us.” She wasn’t experiencing any pregnancy symptoms, although she and her husband had been trying to conceive for a few months. When she looked at the test she took in Boston, it was positive and she fell “to my knees sobbing because it’s the word I’ve been looking for for the longest time!” She managed to wait another week, for her husband’s birthday, to tell him, and she incorporated their dog Ash into the big reveal.

“Truly in a puddle of emotions for you two! Congrats – thank you for sharing your lives with all of us!” commented a blog reader, one of many who expressed their excitement for the former “Bachelor” star.