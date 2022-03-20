Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Welcome New Member to Their Family

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland threw fans through a loop with their recent Instagram posts. The “Modern Family” star and the ”Bachelor in Paradise” bartender shared photos as they snuggled a newborn baby boy.

In pics shared to their Instagram pages, the longtime couple held newborn Avett Adams. In one pic, Adams wore a face mask while holding the baby boy while in the hospital. A post-hospital pic featured Hyland holding the sleeping baby with a burp cloth over her shoulder as the couple’s dog, Carl, stared at her.

“Introducing: Baby Avett Adams,” Hyland captioned the pics. “The yummiest little baby on earth… even Boo thinks so …I can’t wait to get back home and spoil him rotten.”

The star then posted an update to the caption to clarify something: “He’s our nephew!!!” Hyland wrote. “@wellsadams and I did not have a baby.”

Adams gave more details in his caption, writing, “I’d like to introduce everyone to Avett Adams! He’s perfect. My 8th nephew! @sarahhyland’s ovaries are exploding. @carlthebloodhound is confused.”

Fans Thought Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Had a Baby

Many fans jumped to a conclusion after Adams and Hyland posted the pics. In comments to the post, fans assumed the couple had a baby and offered congratulations to the two TV stars.

“Congratulations on becoming mother,” one fan wrote to Hyland.

“Did you adopt,” another asked.

“Welcome to the No Sleep Gang,” a third chimed in.

After Hyland and Adams clarified that the baby was a new nephew that they were doting over and not their child, fans reacted to admit they were so thrown off by the sudden baby pics.

“Omg I thought you had a baby and I missed it lol. I was so confused for a sec,” one fan wrote.

“Heart stopped thought this was yours,” another follower wrote.

“Scared the crap out of me! I thought I missed a chapter! Lol,” another added.

“I was like HOW did she stay skinny throughout pregnancy,” another wrote.

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Plan to Have Kids of Their Own Someday

Adams and Hyland got engaged in 2019, and had planned to wed in August 2020, but COVID-19 forced them to postpone their wedding. Hyland is immunocompromised and a kidney transplant recipient, so the couple did not want to take any risks during the pandemic. In July 2021, Adams told Us Weekly he and his bride-to-be were forced to postpone their nuptials a second time

In an interview with People, he teased, “2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

The 37-year-old Bachelor Nation star also told E!’s “Just the Sip” that he and Hyland, 31, do want kids someday.

“I’m the youngest of five. I want a family,” Adams said. “She does as well but we’re both super career-oriented and driven right now so that’s not front of mind. It will happen down the line. I’m lucky enough that she’s a lot younger than I am so I don’t think she’s in any hurry.”

