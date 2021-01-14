‘The Hills’ Star Posts Then Deletes ‘RHOBH’ Reenactment

Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge recreated a memorable scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a hilarious clip that was posted then deleted to TikTok and Instagram, The Hills: New Beginnings stars gave a fresh take on a famous exchange from the Bravo reality show.

In the clip, the two MTV stars and another friend were seen holding drinks as they hung out in a kitchen.

Audrina dramatically mouthed the words, “Can I make a confession right now? I am tipsy.”

The camera then panned to Heidi who said, “Can I tell you something? B—-, so am I.”

The “Glitter and Glory” singer then added, “Lit!”

While the clip didn’t stay up on social media for long, it did provide a clue that The Hills stars are spending time together and could be filming scenes for the second season of MTV revival series.

The Original Scene Took Place on the 10th Season of the Bravo Reality Show, When Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Went to a Wine Tasting While in Rome

The famous RHOBH scene took place during a cast trip to Rome. While cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke all went shopping at Dolce & Gabbana after Sutton was able to use her connections in the fashion world to set up a private shopping experience, the other four ladies opted to test drive Ferraris and go to wine a tasting.

After they downed several glasses of wine while rehashing some of the past drama that went on in the group, it was Garcelle who made the revelation that she was “tipsy.” Erika chimed in to agree and says she was “lit.”

Heidi’s Husband Spencer Once revealed She Would Love to Join the Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Heidi’s cheeky recreation of the scene comes a decade after there was buzz that she was interested in joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to Radar Online, back in 2011 the singer’s husband, Spencer Pratt, revealed that his “people” were talking to the RHOBH honchos.

“We would move to Beverly Hills in a heartbeat,” he said. ”We would be psyched if this happened for us.”

But while Speidi eyed a spot alongside early RHOBH cast members Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Adrienne Maloof, then-Bravo Original Programming boss Andy Cohen promptly shut down the casting rumor.

When a social media fan asked him, “Spencer Pratt says he and Heidi want to be on RHOBH. Is there any way you would consider that?,” Cohen took to Twitter to reply, “Hell no.”

While Heidi didn’t get a RHOBH diamond, she did later go head to head with RHOBH alum Kim Richards on the Lifetime reality show The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition.

The two blonde beauties had a war of words after the actress referred to the former Hills star as a “sweet little Barbie doll” in a condescending way, according to a clip shared by Entertainment tonight.

