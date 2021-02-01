‘The Hills’ Stars Announce Surprise Pregnancy

The Hills: New Beginnings stars Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack Wahler are expecting their second child.

The MTV stars made the surprising announcement during an appearance on E! News Daily Pop.

During the reveal, the reality TV couple dished that they kept hings under wraps and that Ashley is already at the halfway mark of her pregnancy.

When asked about their child’s gender, the couple happily revealed, “We’re having a boy!”

Ashley told the outlet that even at 20 weeks pregnant she is still “feeling great.”

The baby is due in June 2021.

Fans Will See Some of Ashley’s Pregnancy Play Out on the Second Season of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

Ashley –who also shared the baby news with her social media followers by posting a sweet pic of the couple holding their sonogram — told E! that all of the couple’s Hills co-stars were “really surprised” by the big baby news and that it has been “really fun” sharing the excitement with them.

In response to the ultrasound pic posted on Instagram, The Hills star Whitney Port wrote, “Omg yay!!!! Congratulations!!”

And rumored new castmate Caroline D’Amore wrote, “Best surprise ever!!!”

It may be surprising to find out that one of the youngest cast members on the MTV spinoff was also one of the most excited about the news of the couple’s new baby.

“I would have to say Brandon [Lee] was probably the most excited out of all of them,” Jason told Daily Pop.

The Hills veteran added that out of “all of the seasons” of the MTV reality show that he has been on, he thinks the upcoming one will be the “best” yet.

Ashley and Jason’s Baby News Comes As at Least 2 of Their ‘Hills’ Co-Stars Are Also Trying for 2nd Babies

Fans know that Ashley and Jason are already parents to an adorable 3-year-old daughter named Delilah. When the couple unveiled their gender reveal for their first child in 2017, they were thrilled to find that Ashley was pregnant with a girl.

According to ET Online, Delilah was the first baby girl born in the Wahler family in 39 years, so it was definitely a good cause for a celebration.

“We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!” the expectant parents told ET at the time. “We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own.”

Three years later, Ashley and Jason aren’t the only Hills: New Beginnings stars ready to expand their family.

Fans of The Hills: New Beginnings know that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who are parents to a toddler son named Gunner, have been trying for a second child for a while. The couple talked about their babymaking plans during the first season of the MTV revival, which was filmed in 2018.

In addition, series star Whitney Port recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. Whitney and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are parents to a young son named Sonny, but they hope to add at least one more child to their brood.

Several other Hills: New Beginnings stars are also parents, including Audrina Patridge and Frankie Delgado.

There is no word on the return date for The Hills: New Beginnings.

READ NEXT: Heidi Montag Takes First Trip Alone With 3-Year-Old Son Gunner