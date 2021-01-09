Is Jay Cutler Dating a Bravo Star? Madison LeCroy Responds

Jay Cutler has a “new, flirty thing” with another reality star. The Very Cavallari alum, who split from his wife Kristin Cavallari in April, has been engaged in a bit of a flirtmance with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, a source told Us Weekly.

“It’s nothing serious at this point,” the insider told the outlet. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

LeCroy, 31, teased her romance with the 37-year-old former Chicago Bears quarterback during a late-night guest spot on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live after host Andy Cohen asked her if she saw her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s recent Instagram dance party “adventures” with Cavallari.

“I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not,” Madison said.

When Andy pried her for more information about her own relationship with Cutler, she made it clear that she won’t be “kissing and telling” regarding her friendship with Kristin’s ex months after her breakup from Kroll.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Cavallari & Kroll Caused a Social Media Frenzy After they Were Seen In a Party Video After a Wild Night Out, Which Could be Why LeCroy is Getting Flirty With Cutler

Following his split From LeCroy last year, Kroll caused a stir when he commented on one of Kristin’s bikini pics as she posed by a pool.

“See you next week!” he wrote on Instagram. “Keep breaking the Internet in the meantime.”

The following week, the reality stars met up in Nashville and went out to dinner with mutual pals Justin Anderson and Craig Conover – and were seated next to each other, in a pic shared by Anderson. They capped the night off with a dance party in which Cavallari ended up on top of Kroll’s shoulders, as seen in photos from the wild after-party posted by People.

Romance rumors ensued and a fired-up Cavallari, took to her Instagram story to set the record straight about her sightings with the Bravo star.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” the Uncommon James founder captioned a pic of her rolling her eyes.

LeCroy Isn’t the First ‘Controversial’ Lady Cutler Created Buzz With

While a hang out with LeCroy seems like a bit of a dig at his ex-wife’s friendship with Kroll, Cutler made headlines in November when he was out to lunch with Shannon Ford, an ex Uncommon James employee who was fired by Kristin and no longer talks to her.

Cutler later posted a video clip of the unplanned lunch date and captioned it, “oysters and wine,” which spawned comments from followers accusing him of stirring the pot and trying to get under his ex’s skin.

In a recent interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ford dished that Cutler was adamant about posting the video and that “he knew it’d be funny,” but she made it clear there was nothing romantic about the meetup.

“People don’t realize this, I was with my mom and my grandma,” Ford revealed. “That video didn’t show my mom and my grandma were there. That’s how not spicy it was.”

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari Shines in First New Pic of 2021