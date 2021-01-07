Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-Employee Reveals What Kind Of Parent She Is

Former Very Cavallari star Shannon Ford said she is “sad” about her ex-boss Kristin Cavallari’s split from Jay Cutler – but only because they have kids together.

During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the fired Uncommon James social media manager revealed that she has been asked about the celebrity couple a lot ever since their split in April, according to E! News.

“I was very close to Jay and Kristin outside of working,” Shannon said. “The [Uncommon James] brand originally started in her home. Like, we were in her living room every day working. So both of them are such good parents—like so, so wonderful at parenting—that every time someone asked me, I was like, sad. I don’t know anything about, like, them together, I only just viewed them as parents.”

Shannon added that while the couple’s relationship is none of her business, she feels bad for their kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, because they will grow up in a broken home.

“There are three small children who have parents that are divorcing and that’s sad,” she said per Us Weekly. “I just genuinely mean that. That was, like, actually my thoughts on it. I’m sad — not sad if they don’t want to be together, then I’m happy that they’re figuring that out separately. But I’m sad that it’s very public and that they have children.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin & Jay Are Co-Parenting & Have Vowed to Put Their Children First

Even though they decided to end their seven-year marriage, Kristin and Jay are a united front when it comes to parenting their children.

Last fall, Kristin told Insider that the kids were their number one priority.

“I think that Jay and I are navigating through it in the best way possible and we’re figuring it out,” she said of their parenting plan. “Some days are good and some days are bad, but we’re making the most of the situation and putting our kids first. They’re the only things I care about right now. And so I’m removing any of my emotions or feelings and just thinking about them and putting them first.”

According to People, the exes came up with a custody agreement that named them “joint primary residential parents,” so they each spend 182.5 days with the kids per year, on a week-on, week-off schedule.

The exes also alternate who gets the kids on major holidays such as Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as their fall and spring breaks from school, and they split time with their children over the Christmas holiday.

Despite Their Split, Kristin & Jay Teamed Up for Trick or Treat With Their Kids Last Year

The exes put their marital differences aside in October when they dressed up to spend Halloween together with their children. In a photo shared on Kristin’s Instagram page, Jay was pictured dressed in a black and white striped “jailbird” jumpsuit, while Kristin wore a cozy unicorn costume. The exes posed for a sweet family shot with three costumed kids on the front steps of their Nashville home.

Many of Kristin’s followers praised the ex-couple for coming together to make happy memories with their kids.

“Pretty cool you and Jay did this together!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“I really hate you guys couldn’t make it work but at least you can with co-parenting,” another added.

