Kaitlynn Carter Shares First Family Photos With Baby Rowan

Kaitlynn Carter shared new photos of her baby boy with fans.

The day after Halloween, the 33-year-old ”The Hills: New Beginnings” star, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock in September, posted a fall photo dump on social media in which she included the first pics in which fans could see the baby boy’s face.

Carter also gave a glimpse at her post-baby body as she posed in a Catwoman suit that featured black leather pants.

Here’s what you need to know about Carter’s new pics:

Carter Shared Photos From the Family’s Halloween Outing

Kaitlynn Carter shared a slideshow to her Instagram page as she celebrated her first Halloween together with Brock, his young son from his previous marriage, and the couple’s newborn, Rowan. In the pics, Carter and Brock and their baby boy were dressed in Batman-themed attire as they posed outside by a tree with a skeleton hanging from it.

A photo of the family showed the baby boy snuggled up in a Batman onesie and matching black cap as he snoozed in his mama’s arms. There was also a close-up of the newborn when he was awake, wearing a Halloween-themed teddy bear onesie.

Another photo showed the couple’s dog in a superhero suit, and there was a shot of gummy worm “dirt” treat in martini glasses.

Carter captioned her Halloween sideshow with pumpkin, ghost, and heart emoji, and fans and celebrity friends reacted to the photos in the comment section.

“This is just everything,” wrote Linda Thompson, who is the mother of Carter’s ex, Brody Jenner.

“I love this!” wrote Carter’s “The Hills: New Beginnings” co-star, Ashley Wahler.

Other fans zeroed in on Carter’s svelte figure just a month after giving birth.

“Leather pants after baby is GOALS,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously, you popped out a baby and straight back to fabulous???” another fan asked the MTV reality star.

Carter, who has been vocal about how she has been dehydrated after giving birth, also responded to a fan who wrote, “Omg Rowan is soooo cute!!! And a CHUB CHUB!!! … No wonder you’re dehydrated. He’s probably a milk monster.”

“So much milk,” the new mom wrote.

Kaitlynn Carter & Kristopher Brock Welcomed Their Son in September 2021

In October, Carter shared a first photo of her nursing her baby boy shortly after he was born, but his face could not be seen. The new mom captioned the pic with his birth information.

“Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” Carter wrote.

Carter initially surprised fans with her pregnancy news. But on the “Wells Cast” podcast, she revealed that starting a family had been something she and Brock, her boyfriend of one year, had talked about ahead of time.

“We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly,” she said. “We were definitely on the same page and were like ‘Hey let’s go for it and see what happens.’ And we were really lucky.”

