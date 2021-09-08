Kaitlynn Carter Celebrates With Friends At Her Baby Shower: PHOTOS

Kaitlynn Carter celebrated the impending birth of her son with a baby shower hosted by family and friends.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock this fall, shared photos from her unique celebration held at a friend’s home in California.

Here are the details on Carter’s special day:

Carter said She Wanted a ‘Party’ Vibe More Than a Baby Shower

Carter posted photos from the party to her Instagram page. In the slideshow shared with fans, the 33-year-old mom-to-be was seen posing on an outdoor deck with friends, including Chanel Perez and Liz Acosta, while wearing a long, neutral-colored dress.

Two massive vanilla frosted cakes that said “Welcome Baby Brock,” courtesy of Magnolia Bakery, were displayed on a table, as were a variety of treats from the Los Angeles-based afternoon tea room, Rose & Blanc Tea House. There was also an outdoor “mocktail” bar set up by Free Spirits. The party was held at the home of Carter’s friend, Rishi Bajaj.

In the caption to her post, Carter revealed that she “really wanted a shower that felt more like a party,” and that’s “exactly” what she got.

“Thank you to my mom and sister and friends for making the day so memorable and perfect,” she wrote. “it was very special to have everyone together in one place again and to let loose and laugh so much!”

Carter’s pal Acosta also gave a shout-out to Carter’s mom Michelle and her sister, Lindsey Carter Reis, writing on Instagram, “You guys killed the setup and catering — soo adorable.”

Carter did not show off any of the gifts she received at her gala. In early August, she shared a pic of a rocking chair with a teddy bear on it and wrote, “Slowly getting this nursery together,” according to Us Weekly.

Carter’s Former Mother-In-Law Attended the Celebration

Based on the photos, it is unclear if any of Carter’s co-stars from “The Hills” New Beginnings” attended the shower. But Linda Thompson, the mother Carter’s ex, Brody Jenner, did make the guest list.

Two years after her son split from Carter following a six-year relationship that included an Indonesian wedding, Thompson shared photos of her posing with the Foray Collective co-founder amid a display of white and blue balloons. Another pic showed Carter posing with her mom, Michelle Carter, and later at the bar with a mocktail in hand. A subsequent pic showed an outdoor table set up for afternoon tea as the guest played what appeared to be a party game.

In the caption to her post, Thompson thanked Carter for including her in the “beautiful celebration on the occasion of your baby shower!”

“My whole family & I are wishing every happiness for you and your family!” Thompson wrote. “It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant! All love & blessings now & forever…”

Several fans remarked on Carter’s close relationship with her ex’s mother.

“I love that Brody’s mom came. She seems legit!” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Incredible and Linda – class act,” another added.

“I love that Linda is there – so precious,” another follower wrote.

Despite her split from Jenner, carter once told People magazine that she still spends time with her ex as well as her former mother-in-law, Linda Thompson.

“We’re on great terms,” Carter said. “We see each other regularly. We have dogs we share, you know, and I’m close with his mom and family, so it’s all good.”

READ NEXT: Kaitlynn Carter Gives Update on Her Relationship With Ex Brody Jenner