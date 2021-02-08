Did Kristin Cavallari Just Shoot Scenes for ‘The Hills’?

Kristin Cavallari was back in California over the weekend, sparking rumors that she was in town to shoot scenes for the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Cavallari shared an Instagram photo as she wore a stylish outfit paired with a leopard-print face mask.

“That CA sunshine feels so good,” the 34-year-old beauty captioned the post in which she tagged her location as West Hollywood California.

In new posts to her Instagram story, the Uncommon James founder also revealed she spent time in Malibu, California over the Super Bowl weekend.

And in another post, Cavallari was seen waiting in the back of a van as she revealed she was working on a project.

“Back waiting round in a production van,” the mom of three captioned the post.

In a comment on her Instagram, one fan wrote asked Kristin if she was back working on The Hills.

“In production?” the fan wrote. “Are you filming with Brody [Jenner]? I just hope there’s no Justin [Brescia] this time.”

Kristin Also Popped Up in a New TikTok Video Posted By Heidi Montag

Another clue that Kristin’s trip to California was Hills-related came after she appeared in a TikTok video posted by her former co-star, Heidi Montag. In the short clip, the two friends danced together in a kitchen to Paleezy’s hit song, “Beat It” before they started cracking up with laughter.

“Love you @kristincavallari,” Montag captioned the post.

“Omg is KRISTIN IN THE NEXT SEASON?” a fan asked in the comments section.

“Please tell me she’s joining The Hills again!” another wrote.

Kristin Previously Confirmed That She Will Appear in ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, But Production On the Show Was Interrupted Due to the Health Pandemic

The Hills reboot is currently in production in California after temporarily shutting down last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Cavallari confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be back for a cameo on the MTV revival.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” she said. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited. I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

She added that she didn’t know “what to expect” regarding her scenes with the revamped cast.

“It’s a whole new production team, so hopefully it’s not as manufactured, but we will see,” she said. “I’m happy to be a part of an iconic show, Laguna Beach and The Hills.”

While fans would love to see her back on reality TV for good, another source told Us Weekly that Cavallari’s appearance would be one and done.

“Kristin will not be making increased appearances on The Hills,” the source said. “You won’t be seeing her on The Hills anytime soon other than the cameo she’s filmed.”

Kristin’s decision to leave reality TV, including her own E! series, Very Cavallari, stems from her recent divorce from Jay Cutler.

“Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera,” the insider explained.

