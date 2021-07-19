Lauren Conrad Reunites With ‘Laguna Beach’ Co-Stars

Lauren Conrad had a reunion with several of her co-stars from “Laguna Beach.” The former MTV star turned up in photos shared by her onetime co-stars Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz as they reunited for a bash in their Laguna Beach, California hometown.

While the “Laguna Beach” cast zoomed in for a virtual reunion in 2020, the last time this group of high school friends posed together in person together was five years ago.

In 2016, Conrad, Phillips, Colletti, and Loren Polster reunited for Schmitz’ wedding to Isabell Heibl. Phillips and Colletti were even groomsmen for the ceremony, per Entertainment Weekly.

Dieter Schmitz & Trey Phillips Shared Photos From the Weekend Party

On Instagram, Schmitz shared a new black and white photo as he posed with Phillips, Colletti, Polster and Conrad and captioned it, “Sure do love these peoples.”

Phillips also shared two social media snaps of a large group of friends, including Conrad, partying outdoors with the caption, “What a dream. Beach party to house party, there’s nothing better than bringing good people together.

In the comments section, Colletti thanked the “Phillips pham” for hosting.

Other fans reacted to the pics, with one noting that Phillips still has “the best party house in Laguna.”

“Now this is a reboot I wanna see on TV,” another wrote.

“Wowww legends unite!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Giving the people what they want since 2004,” another added.

Conrad Has Made it Clear her Reality TV Days are Done

Conrad made her debut in reality TV in 2004 when “Laguna Beach” introduced her as part of a high school love triangle with Colletti and fellow schoolmate Kristin Cavallari.

While fans were all about the “Laguna Beach” reunion, they shouldn’t get too excited to see any of it play out on MTV. After “Laguna Beach” ended and Conrad went on to star in “The Hills” for five seasons, she quit reality TV to focus on her business ventures, which include a clothing line at Kohl’s and the online boutique, The Little Market. Conrad has also since married her husband, William Tell, and has two kids with him.

After she declined to appear on “The Hills: New Beginnings” reboot, Conrad told Whitney Port’s “Get Whit” podcast that she was “broke” in high school and college and that reality TV was “the easiest money “she ever made. She added that now that she’s married and with kids, she doesn’t want to share her life in front of the cameras.

Conrad has acknowledged that she knows her old school fans want to see her back on the small screen and that it’s a “huge compliment,” but that it won’t happen.

“I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that [fans want it,]” Conrad told ET Online of a return to reality TV. “To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. …I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything.”

