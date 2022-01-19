‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Canceled By MTV

MTV has given the boot to “The Hills: New Beginnings.” The MTV reality reboot will not back for a third season, according to Deadline.

The revival of MTV’s signature reality series followed OG stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and more. Newcomers included Kaitlynn Carter, Brandon Thomas Lee, and, in the first season, Mischa Barton.

Insiders Revealed That ‘The Hills’ Cast Did Not Like Some of the Changes With the Show

The original series, which aired from 2006 to 2010, followed the post high school lives of “Laguna Beach” stars Lauren Conrad and Kristen Cavallari.

According to TMZ, a show insider revealed that “The Hills: New Beginnings” producers had hoped to bring back that younger dynamic with new cast members, but several of the original stars took issue with the idea. The outlet also noted that some of the original stars felt that the reboot was too “forced with fake storylines and confessionals.”

The series was also riddled with production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spencer Pratt Predicted ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Would Not Get Renewed for a Third Season

In an interview with E! News in late 2021, Jason Wahler’s wife, Ashley, admitted the cast had “no idea” if the show would be renewed or not.

“I wish that I did because I really feel like a third season would be great for us,” she said at the time. “A lot of us have so much going on right now in our lives. … We’ve become such a tight-knit group that it would be sad to not document what’s really happening now.”

But while the cancelation news is sad for fans, it’s not a shock to one of the most vocal stars from the reboot. In 2021, Spencer Pratt made headlines for his comments about the cast and producers of the MTV reality show.

Months ahead of the cancelation, Pratt told the Unpopular podcast that “The Hills: New Beginnings” is “not getting renewed, it’s not even a maybe.”

“They would have to use another production company, this production company wouldn’t even do it,” he dished. “They won’t even mess with this cast, there’s no way. I think it would be like Gossip Girl with a new cast of kids. That’s the only chance.”

In a separate interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pratt accused his “Hills” co-stars of only showing “versions of themselves they wanted to Instagram post.”

“Like the cameras were there to follow their real lives, so it’s not supposed to be like, your image,” Pratt said. “This isn’t a filter, this isn’t how you want to look, what you want out there. These aren’t skits you’re performing, we’re not acting.”

Pratt blamed his co-stars for being shady and not giving the production team enough material to work with.

“The producers had nothing, so they went with nothing, because there’s nothing here, and it just looks like that,” he said of the show. “And so, yeah, it’s all the cast. I don’t blame the producers.”

