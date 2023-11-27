Adam Levine Offers Glimpse Into His Family Life With Adorable Pic

Former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine shared a sneak peak into his family life on Instagram featuring his 11-month-old child.

Despite being in the limelight for over 20 years, Levine has worked hard to keep his family’s private life out of the public eye. The Maroon 5 frontman has seen his fair share of well-known controversies, but protecting his children from too much exposure has been a priority for Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Besides the occasional cameo in Maroon 5 music videos, Levine and Prinsloo have made it a point to obscure their children’s faces in public photos. In a recent upload to Instagram, Levine posted a picture of his youngest child in a stroller during a sunny day at an undisclosed park. In the picture, the 11-month-old is seen holding a basketball, which perfectly blocks the child’s face.

Levine included the cheeky caption “ball is life” to go along with the picture. Although the name and gender have yet to be revealed, the baby is Levine and Prinsloo’s third child.

Adam Levine Left ‘The Voice’ to ‘Have the Greatest Time Ever’

Levine was a coach on “The Voice” for 16 seasons. He was among the original panel of coaches when the show debuted in 2011, alongside CeeLo Green, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera. Although his contract was renewed for Season 17, Levine decided to walk away from the popular competition show in 2019.

In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Levine opened up about his motivations for leaving the show. “I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” he revealed. “I was just constantly working for many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

Levine returned to “The Voice” in May for Shelton’s farewell episode. Levine was joined by his Maroon 5 bandmates to perform their song “Middle Ground” on stage.

Adam Levine’s Closely Guarded Family Life

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Levine and Prinsloo were first seen together in June 2012. After a few bumps in the road in their young relationship, the couple was married two years later in Mexico. While appearing on “Live! With Kelly And Michael” in 2013, Levine revealed how he felt popping the question to Prinsloo.

“Doesn’t matter how certain you think you are, man. You still get down on that knee, and everything turns … you just get woozy,” Levine said. “You’re like, ‘I’m doing this, oh my God.’ And like, you can’t be confident about it. It’s almost like it’s impossible; you can be the most confident, I’m a confident person — but I got on that knee, and everything changed immediately. I lost my equilibrium.”

In 2016, Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their first child into their family with the birth of Dusty Rose. Levine uploaded a picture of Dusty Rose resting on his chest shortly after her birth.

Just two years later, the couple announced the birth of their second child, Gio Grace. From the outset of parenthood, the couple have made a concerted effort to keep their children away from the limelight. Although Levine and Prinsloo are anything but shy on social media, they make a concerted effort to hide their children’s faces on their family posts. In nearly every picture, Levine and family usually have their backs facing the camera.

In a surprising turn, Prinsloo, Dusty Rose, and Gio Grace were featured in the music video for Maroon 5’s song “Middle Ground” in 2021. Levine spoke to People about the family-centric music video. “We wanted to let the lyrics tell the story and message, and allow the visuals to connect to the audience in a very personal and human way,” he said.