Adam Levine Posts Love Letter to His Fans

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine took to Instagram on April 6 to post a love letter to all of the band’s fans out there who have been so supportive of them. Here is what the former “Voice” coach had to say, plus he revealed what trends circa 2000 he’s bringing back into his life.

Levine Says That Fans Are Their ‘Life’s Blood’

In an Instagram story, Levine wrote about how everything Maroon 5 has is because of its dedicated, passionate fanbase.

Levine wrote:

Our fans are our life’s blood. Anyone in a band knows that without you we are literally nothing. And I’m not talking about fans of celebrity. I’m talking about the people out there who love our music and have shared the passion, dedication, love, and support we have felt consistently from them for over 20 f***in’ years. And I can’t tell you how much it means for us to be able to tour the world. It always has been and continues to be, a dream come true. Music seems to be one of the last things that somehow still glues us all together. Even if just for a moment. It’s a moment where we can breathe, laugh, dance, smile, and cry together. We love you, world. Thank you for loving us back.

Maroon 5 is currently on a world tour. They are finishing up the South American leg on April 8 before heading to the Middle East in May and then wrapping things up in June and July with a handful of North American shows. The tour is part of the band promoting their latest album, “Jordi,” which was released in June 2021. The band released four singles from the album with a fifth coming in 2022. The single “Memories” climbed all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion peaked at No. 13.

Levine is Also Throwing it Back to the Early 2000s

In another Instagram story, Levine revealed his current look, which is straight out of 2003 — swooped hair up into a mohawk, scruff and apparently a wallet chain.

“I’m bringing back my messy early 2000s hair and my wallet chain and I don’t care. If you don’t like it, K sick, bye,” wrote Levine.

Why Did Levine Leave ‘The Voice’?

Levine was a coach on “The Voice” from season one through season 16, then he returned to perform for the season 20 finale in 2021.

At the time of his departure, TVLine reported that Levine was frustrated at having to show up for the semifinals and finals of season 16 despite no longer having any artists left in the competition. One source told TVLine that Levine was “very difficult” during the taping.

Another source said, “Adam had been checked out for a while, but this was a new low. It was essentially the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

TVLine said that the then-co-chairman of NBC, Paul Telegdy, was particularly “furious” and “embarrassed” by Levine’s behavior and called for Levine to be immediately fired, though Telegdy later backed off of that position.

That spring, NBC had announced Levine was returning for season 17, only to say two weeks later that he was leaving.

In his official statement at the time, Levine wrote on Instagram that “The Voice” was a “life-shaping experience” for him that will be “close to [his] heart forever.”

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go,” wrote Levine.

He also thanked his “brother for life” Blake Shelton and the fans of the show, writing, “[T]o all of the loyal ‘Voice’ fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

In a 2019 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Levine acknowledged that he misses the show, but he doesn’t miss how much work it was.

“I do miss it, but I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” said Levine.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

