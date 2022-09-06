Inside ‘The Voice’ Stars Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s $13 Million Mansion

“The Voice” stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have owned a home together in the Los Angeles area since 2020. The hillside home in Encino, California, was custom-built for the power couple.

The country singer and pop star, along with Stefani’s three children, split their time between the LA-area home and Shelton’s home state, Oklahoma. They bought the home in 2020 for $13.2 million using a trust, property records show.

Here’s what you need to know about their Encino home:

Stefani & Shelton’s Encino House Sits on 1.6 Acres in the Hills

According to property records viewed by Heavy, the three-level home sits on 1.6 acres in the Encino hills and the building itself is 10,846 square feet. The gated property is set back from the road and is highly secluded from the street and surrounding homes. Los Angeles County property records show the home was most recently assessed at $13.8 million.

Gaskin and his company bought the property in 2014 for $2.1 million and knocked down the existing house to build Shelton and Stefani’s estate, property records show. Gaskin, who appeared on season 9 and 10 of “Million Dollar Listing” on Bravo, has developed several new homes in Encino.

He told The Agency in 2017 about his vision, “I’m maintaining a focus on keeping these homes ‘livable.’ I want them to feel warm and homey. They’ll have some cutting-edge design elements, but the emphasis will be on families living together, sharing their lives with their friends and neighbors.”

Gaskin tracked the progess of “The Voice” coaches future home on his Instagram. Shelton and Stefani bought the new home before it was listed.

According to The Dirt, “The stealthy deal went down totally off-market, and the built-on-spec house is all-new, so photographs and exact specifications remain deliberately unavailable. Still, a thorough trawling of the internet’s darkest annals helps paint a vague picture of the hilltop compound’s current condition and amenities — which are, unsurprisingly, bananas.”

The real estate website added, “Built by noted developer Evan Gaskin, the sprawling manor house has three full floors in approximately 13,000 square feet of living space. There’s a substantial motorcourt, a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art Atmos home theater, giant kitchen with top-of-the-line everything, plus a massive backyard pool with inset spa and an unusually large cabana offering a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen. The property had been privately marketed for sale, asking $14 million, by Craig Knizek, James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency.”

Shelton & Stefani Also Own a Mansion & Lake House in Oklahoma & a 2nd Home in Los Angeles

Stefani and Shelton, who have been married since July 2021, also own two properties together in Oklahoma. During the early COVID pandemic lockdowns, the couple and Stefani’s kids were living in Oklahoma, where Shelton built a ranch and a home by a lake. Shelton’s 1,300-acre Ten Point Ranch is in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. It includes a four-bedroom home, according to property records.

Stefani previously lived in Beverly Hills with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. According to the Los Angeles Times, she sold that home in 2019 to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco for $21.65 million. The Times wrote, “The renovated contemporary-style home, once owned by Jennifer Lopez, is in a guard-gated enclave north of Beverly Hills and sits on a lot of about two acres. Besides the 11,845-square-foot main house, the property has an infinity-edge swimming pool, a lighted tennis court and a playground. There’s also a chicken coop.”

Shelton and Stefani moved into their Encino home in September 2020, according to US Weekly. A source told the magazine, “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.” The source said the house is “very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty.”

According to US Weekly, the source close to the couple added, “Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either. … They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”