Blake Shelton is All About This Team Niall Singer on ‘The Voice’

In his final season as a coach on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is attempting to lead one of his own to victory for the 10th time. Yet, there’s one singer on Niall Horan’s team that had Shelton so impressed that he said it was his “favorite thing that I’ve heard in a long time.”

The May 8 episode saw Team Niall and Team Kelly advance their final two performers to the live semifinals. Horan is moving forward with Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles while Kelly Clarkson chose D. Smooth and Holly Brand.

Those four join the other half that advanced on May 1 as Team Blake went with Grace West and NOIVAS. Chance The Rapper decided to proceed with Ray Uriel and Sorelle.

Blake Shelton ‘Loved’ Gina Miles’ Take on ‘Wicked Game’

The 18-year-old picked Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” as her playoff song. It turned out to be the right section as all four judges were impressed as Clarkson, Horan, and Shelton all gave her a standing ovation.

It was Shelton who was the most amazed as he gave Horan a not-so-subtle suggestion.

“If you don’t put her through, you are not only fired from this show, you are not my son anymore,” Shelton said to Horan.

He didn’t stop there as he further expressed just how impressed he was with her effort.

“I mean, oh my God,” Shelton said. “That was my favorite thing that I’ve heard in a long time on this show. Loved it.”

Kelly Clarkson & Chance The Rapper Agree with Blake Shelton

Chance went first in offering feedback, noting that he wasn’t aware she had so much control in her lower register, “I don’t know, it was amazing, what else am I supposed to say?”

Clarkson agreed with Chance’s assessment, adding that her tone is “so cool and mysterious.”

“You’re rad,” Clarkson said. “I love you.”

Niall Horan Takes Blake Shelton’s Advice

At the end of the May 8 episode when it came time to choose two singers to advance, Horan, who went second after Clarkson, announced Wilson’s name first before sharing that Miles would be joining him.

He pointed out that her “growth has been so obvious.”

“Gina is such a superstar,” he said. “She smashed the playoffs. She’s ready for the live shows and beyond. She’s gonna have an amazing career.”

Miles’ journey began on the March 20 episode. During the blind auditions, she sang “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry. In addition to Horan, who recently shared why he wouldn’t have turned for his younger self, turning for her, so, too, did Clarkson.

She has remained on Team Horan since the beginning after winning the Battles to Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” She later was victorious in the Knockouts with her take on “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye.

“The Voice” will begin its live semifinals on May 15 when the Top 8 take the stage for the first time looking to secure votes from the audience. The results will be revealed at the end of the episode. This will also mark the start of the final few live tapings that Shelton will do as the season 23 comes to a close on May 23.