Carson Daly Makes Statement About Filming After Blake Shelton’s ‘Voice’ Exit

The longtime host of “The Voice,” Carson Daly, posted a statement about filming his first season without Blake Shelton.

Daly and Shelton shared the NBC singing competition show’s stage for 23 seasons dating back to its inception in 2011. And when “The Voices'” latest iteration wrapped in May, the country music star took a final bow from his famous red coaching seat. Shelton announced last year that he’d part ways with the series after being with it for more than a decade, making him the longest-serving coach.

Well, Daly dealt with the reality of Shelton’s decision when he walked onto the set to begin filming season 24 this week. The 50-year-old television and radio personality took to Instagram on July 10 and posted a photo of himself sitting in a hair and makeup chair while pretending to sob.

“My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton,” Daly wrote in the post’s caption. “We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine.”

Carson Daly & Blake Shelton Co-Created ‘Barmageddon,’ a Gameshow Airing on USA Network

Shelton’s “Voice” departure doesn’t mark the end of his and Daly’s on-screen relationship, however. The two started a gameshow coined “Barmageddon” last year and its first season aired on USA Network from December through the end of January. Hosted by WWE superstar Nikki Bella, “Barmageddon” pits celebrities against each other as they battle it out in pub-style games while Shelton and Daly commentate and banter from the sidelines.

After the eight episodes finished, the network announced they had renewed the “Voice” alumni’s brainchild for season 2.

ET caught up with Daly in October 2022 to talk about his friendship with the eight-time Grammy-nominated musician and his decision to leave “The Voice.”

“I hate it,” Daly said about Shelton signing off. “He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I’m bummed, but I get it.”

“When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful,” Daly continued. “We’re on twice a year, it’s a lot of work. We’re lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He’s got business things, we’ve got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there’s a lot going on for him.”

Ahead of season 23’s finale, Daly posted via Instagram several photos of himself and the “God’s Country” singer, writing in the caption: “Today’s just gonna be weird! No other way to put it. For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time.

“Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any) #OneMoreShow.”

Only 1 Coach From ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Is Hanging Around for Season 24

Shelton coached alongside Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan during season 23. And Horan, one of five original “One Direction” members, is the only coach sticking around for season 24.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend will join the show in Shelton, Legend and Clarkson’s stead.

Stefani — Shelton’s wife — and Legend have both filled a coveted red chair in the past while McEntire is set to make her debut as a coach; although, she’s worked in a mentor role. Season 24 is set to begin airing on NBC this fall.