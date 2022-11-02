Carson Daly Talks ‘Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton’s Exit: ‘I Hate It’

Blake Shelton, the self-proclaimed “King” of NBC’s “The Voice” will be stepping down after season 23 of the show, leaving the long-time host of the show, Carson Daly, bummed out.

Daly opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about Shelton’s looming exit from the big red coaching chairs.

“I hate it,” Daly told the outlet. “He and I obviously developed a great friendship at ‘The Voice.’ I’m bummed, but I get it. When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful.”

He added, “We’re on twice a year, it’s a lot of work. We’re lucky to have had him for so long, because musicians need to tour. He’s got business things.”

Carson also said the two have been working on their new show, “Barmaggedon.”

Daly Says ‘The Voice’ Won’t ‘Be The Same’

In the interview, Daly added that he thinks “The Voice” “won’t be the same” with Shelton gone.

Shelton is the only remaining original coach on “The Voice,” leaving Daly as the only original cast member left on the show.

“I’m the last remaining one, I’m going down with ‘The Voice’ ship,” Daly told the outlet. “The show’s format is stronger than any of us. It’ll be around longer than we will.”

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

Shelton Will Participate in One More Season of ‘The Voice’

In the statement about leaving the show, Shelton said that he has been wrestling with the news for some time.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared at the time. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

“The Voice” has been a special place for Shelton; it’s where he met his wife, Gwen Stefani, in 2015. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2021. They have only shared the stage one time as a married couple on the show, in the season that is currently airing. It turns out, that will be the only season where fans see them work together and against one another as a married couple on the show.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers–the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent, and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their Coach,” Shelton added. “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these Artists, us Coaches, and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!”

Season 23 of ” The Voice” is set to air in the spring of 2023 and feature coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

“The Voice” season 22 is currently airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.