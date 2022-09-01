‘Voice’ Cast Member’s Wife Breaks Silence on Cheating Claims & Divorce

Crystal Renay Smith, wife of frequent “Voice” performer and season two mentor Ne-Yo, has broken her silence after she accused him of cheating on her and fathering a child with another woman in her divorce filing, according to a Page Six report from August 4.

Here is what Smith had to say on the matter when she spoke to TMZ:

Smith Said There are ‘No Chances’ They’re Getting Back Together

When TMZ approached Smith at the airport in Los Angeles, the outlet asked her if there is a chance she and Ne-Yo can work things out and she said absolutely not.

“There are no chances [we are reconciling].” said Smith, adding, “God is good … we’re moving on to better lives.”

When asked if Ne-Yo’s behavior got the point where there’s no coming back, Smith responded, “Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive and one day so will I.”

She added, “The Christian in me has to [forgive him] one day, but I’m OK.”

When asked if she’s going to start dating again, she said, “Only God knows.”

Up until now, Smith had not spoken publicly about the split specifically, but she did post a photo to Instagram on August 14 captioned, “The strength of a determined woman is unmatched.” She also posted a video on August 31 where an unseen man off-screen acts like they are dating and she insists that she’s single and has been “for four months now.”

It’s unclear if she’s just goofing around with her fans.

The History of Ne-Yo & Smith’s Split

In late July, Smith wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that Ne-Yo cheated on her with sex workers. She later filed for divorce and in the filing claimed that he fathered a minor child with another woman.

Ne-Yo has yet to speak out about the allegations; instead, he posted a message to Twitter asking for privacy at this time.

But he did tape an episode of the podcast “Drink Champs” in which he spoke at length about his marriage — the episode was released after Smith filed for divorce, but it was obviously filmed before that because he spoke in the episode as if they were still happily married.

The interview was very telling, however, because in it, Ne-Yo said that he struggles with temptation and that he has to work to get past the mindset that as a breadwinner, he can do whatever he wants.

“I’m the breadwinner. I take care of my family, period. No one has to worry about anything because of me so there’s a level of me within myself that says I’m within my right to do whatever I wanna do because I take care of everybody in my family,” said the R&B artist.

But he added, “But at the same time, you decide to be married, you decide to take that choice, you decide to take that step, that is you saying that though you understand you have the right to do whatever the f*** you want do whenever the f*** you wanna do it because you provide for your whole family, you are deciding to consider the emotions and the feelings and the concern of another person. You’re deciding to do that, it’s a choice that you’re making, to then turn around and be f***ed up towards that, it’s like you f***ing yourself up. It’s self-destructive.”

“The Voice” will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’s’ Kelly Clarkson Announces New ‘American Idol’-Like Singing Competition