‘Voice’ Cast Member Called Out For Cheating By Spouse

Multiple-time “Voice” performer and mentor and “World of Dance” judge Ne-Yo has become embroiled in some controversy lately when his wife Crystal Renay Smith accused him of cheating on her multiple times in a lengthy Instagram post. Here’s what is happening and what advice people are giving to Smith:

Crystal Accused Ne-Yo of Cheating On Her With Sex Workers

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Crystal said that her husband Ne-Yo has been cheating on her with sex workers for eight years.

Crystal wrote:

8 years of deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it as it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.

Ne-Yo and Crystal married in 2016 and share three children together — son Shaffer, 6, son Roman, 4, and daughter Isabella, 1. Ne-Yo also has two children from a previous relationship — daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10.

Ne-Yo Has Responded to Crystal’s Instagram Post

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.” — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 31, 2022

Ne-Yo later responded on Twitter with a statement asking for privacy. The statement reads, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal have had a tumultuous relationship in the past few years, even announcing they were divorcing in 2020 but later reconciling and remarrying as recently as April 2022, according to TMZ.

During a November 2020 appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the couple appeared together and talked about their reconciliation.

“I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it, but I felt like I couldn’t show that to her. I couldn’t show it to the world. My pride wouldn’t allow me to show that to her, initially, but I think she kind of knew where I was at,” said Ne-Yo.

“He filed for divorce, came home, and asked what was for dinner. I was like, ‘Uh, whatever your mama’s cooking,'” said Crystal. “I was like, You gotta get up outta here.'”

“I came right back, it didn’t feel right. It didn’t make any sense to me [to get divorced],” said Ne-Yo.

Ne-Yo is a multiple-time “Voice” performer and mentor. He first appeared during season one when he performed “Give Me Everything” with Pitbull.

Then on season two, Ne-Yo was a mentor for Cee-Lo Green’s team, and came back in season three to perform with fifth-place finisher Amanda Brown. He later appeared during the season five finale where he performed his duet with Celine Dion called “Incredible.”

In an interview with Christina Milian (via Digital Spy), Ne-Yo said that he likes “The Voice” because it focuses on talent.

“What I dig about ‘The Voice’ is that, OK, it’s a singing competition, but it is a singing competition that focuses on the important stuff, which is talent,” said Ne-Yo.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC.

READ NEXT: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce From ‘The Voice’s’ Blake Shelton