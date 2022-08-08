‘Voice’ Cast Member’s Wife Files For Divorce

There is a new development in “The Voice” season two mentor Ne-Yo’s current marriage scandal in which his wife Crystal Renay Smith is accusing him of cheating on her multiple times.

Smith has now filed for divorce, saying in the filing that Ne-Yo fathered a child with another woman outside of their marriage, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need know:

Smith Said in the Documents That Ne-Yo ‘Recently Fathered a Minor’ Child

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Smith said that Ne-Yo “recently fathered a minor” child with another woman, his “paramour.”

She said they have been separated since July 22 and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

Smith requested primary physical custody of their children — son Shaffer, 6, son Roman, 4, and daughter Isabella, 1 — and joint legal custody.

Smith Also Claims Ne-Yo Has Been Cheating on Her With Sex Workers

News of Smith and Ne-Yo’s marital troubles broke when she posted a lengthy message to Instagram (which has since been deleted) in which she claimed Ne-Yo has been cheating on her for years with sex workers.

Smith wrote in the post that after “eight years of deception” and “sharing[her] life and [her] husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” she is “heartbroken and disgusted” and will “no longer lie to the public about it.”

Smith continued:

I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.

Ne-Yo later responded on Twitter with a statement asking for privacy. The statement reads, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Ne-Yo & Smith Have Been Working on Their Marriage For Years

Crystal Smith Does Inner Work to Help Her Marriage with Ne-Yo | Behind Every Man | OWN Crystal speaks to the power of therapy and how it healed her marriage with Ne-Yo. // Watch this full episode: bit.ly/35WFfyi Find OWN on TV at oprah.com/FindOWN #OWNTV #BehindEveryMan #MelodyHolt SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/1vqD1PN Download the Watch OWN App: bit.ly/2hr1nX2 About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a… 2020-11-22T05:29:46Z

Ne-Yo and Crystal married in 2016, though they actually previously announced in 2020 that they were divorcing but later reconciled and got remarried in April 2022, according to TMZ.

On a November 2020 episode of “Behind Every Man” on OWN, the pair talked about working on their marriage amidst quanrantining during the early days of the pandemic.

“That is what prompted us to have one of the probably most honest conversations

that we’ve ever had,” said Smith.

“A lot of uncomfortable honesty, but necessary honesty, mandatory honesty. Things that needed to be said on both sides,” said Ne-Yo. “First placing blame on each other, then placing blame on ourselves individually. You know, after a little bit of crying and a little bit of screaming, us going back and forth, the conclusion that we came to is that we love each other. We love each other beyond a shadow of any doubt and nothing is stronger than that.”

Ne-Yo is a multiple-time “Voice” performer and mentor. He first appeared during season one when he performed “Give Me Everything” with Pitbull.

Then on season two, Ne-Yo was a mentor for Cee-Lo Green’s team, and came back in season three to perform with fifth-place finisher Amanda Brown. He later appeared during the season five finale where he performed his duet with Celine Dion called “Incredible.” Ne-Yo was also a judge on the NBC dancing competition series “World of Dance.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC.

